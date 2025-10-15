Experts Demand Urgent Reforms, Stronger Risk Governance

Experts have called for urgent institutional reforms, stronger data systems, and ethical governance to protect Nigeria’s economy from global disruptions and internal vulnerabilities.

This appeal was made at the conclusion of the 24th Annual International Conference of the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRMI).

Held under the theme “Global Risks, Local Solutions,” the conference brought together policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, and risk management practitioners to address pressing economic challenges in Nigeria.

CRMI President and Chairman Mr. Kevin Ugwuoke, emphasized the need for a proactive, risk-based framework to anticipate and mitigate economic shocks. “Nigeria’s competitiveness and fiscal stability depend on how we anticipate, prepare for, and mitigate shocks,” he stated.