Experts: CPaaS Inevitable For Business Efficiency, Growth

In a world where customer expectations have continued to be skyhigh, tech experts have emphasised the need to embrace Communication Platform as a Service, otherwise known as CPaaS, to help businesses stay ahead of the curve via instant, personalised, and multi-channel communication through one platform.

At a webinar on “Understanding Communications Platform As A Service: Unlocking The Power of CPaaS – The groundbreaking tool for business communication,’’ hosted by Routelink Group in Lagos, the Programme Director, MTN-IT Operations Services Management (Nig & WECA) Tech Mahindra, Steve Obiago, noted that CPaaS offers a cloud-based solution that saves businesses time, resources, and capital by simplifying communication processes while scaling effortlessly with their business needs.

Obiago described CPaaS as a gamechanging technology that allows businesses to seamlessly integrate communication channels like voice, video, messaging, and more into their existing apps, websites, and workflows— without the headache of managing complex infrastructure. “With CPaaS, it is possible to embed high quality voice and video calls directly into your app or website without relying on third-party services.

It allows businesses to build rich, interactive communication features for personalised customer interactions,’’ he explained. Aside this, he said CPaaS allows businesses to interact with customers instantly, keeping them informed and engaged in real time through its instant messaging and automation whether it is sending automated alerts, 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) messages, or promotional updates.

“CPaaS can also be used to deploy advanced AI chatbots and virtual assistants that provide 24/7 support, answering customer queries, solving problems, and enhancing user experience—all while reducing human error and resource costs. “With its omnichannel Contact Center, CPaaS puts an end to siloed communication as it integrates voice, chat, email, and social media channels into a unified contact center solution, empowering businesses to deliver consistent, high-quality support across the board,’’ he stated.

The tech expert explained that today’s customers demand communication on their own terms whether through SMS, WhatsApp, voice call or video, hence the indisputable need to embrace seamless multi-channel communication that makes it effortless to connect with customers on any channel, anytime in order not to miss an opportunity to share valuable information.

Reinforcing the benefits of CPaaS to businesses, Group Chief Executive Officer Routelink Group, Femi Adeoti, said the platform offers plug-and-play APIs that allows for implementation of new features in days, thus helping in launching new products or services faster than ever.

“What is more, it makes possible endless customisation regardless of the business type be it retail, retail, healthcare, or financial services, as it enables the flexibility to tailor communication features to exact business needs—whether that’s integrating a secure messaging app for patients or real-time order updates for your customers,’’ he stated. He explained that CPaaS also ensures faster scalability because communication infrastructure expands dynamically as businesses scale up thus preventing capacity constraints.

“Interestingly, CPaaS real world applications are diverse. “In e-commerce, it is capable of driving engagement and boosting sales by sending personalized offers, order updates, or even handling customer service via live chat or WhatsApp all automated and seamlessly integrated into the website or app,” Adeoti said. To him, CPaaS is revolutionising patient care in healthcare with its enabling secure video consultations, appointment reminders, and prescription notifications which enhances patient experience while ensuring compliance with industry regulations like HIPAA.

“In finance, CPaaS allows banks and financial institutions to offer instant, secure communication with customers—enhancing trust and security whether it’s transaction alerts, fraud prevention (with 2FA), or personalised financial advice via video calls. “It helps businesses to build a customer support ecosystem that not only answers calls, but offers SMS, email, social media, and chat support—all through one interface, ensuring consistency across the entire customer journey,” Adeoti stated.

Protecting customer data is paramount in today’s digital landscape, CPaaS platforms according to the experts, offer end-to-end encryption, ensuring communications are secure, private, and compliant with global data protection regulations. To choose the right CPaaS provider, the experts advised businesses to evaluate by innovation and not just features, adding that they should choose a a provider that offers cuttingedge features like real-time analytics, AI-powered insights, and voice intelligence that can help them stay ahead in a fast-evolving market.

