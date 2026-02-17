‎In a bold step towards tackling one of Africa’s fastest-growing health challenges, the Dementia Africa Conference 2026 will unite leaders, experts, and communities from across the continent and beyond.

‎Slated for September 2–3 at the Exclusive Serene Hotel in Abuja, the event promises to spark transformative action on dementia care under the theme: “The State of Dementia in Africa: Shaping the Future of Dementia Care in Africa.”

‎Speaking on behalf of the organisers through a statement made available to newsmen, Dr Oma Iyoko (PhD), Psychological Therapies and Mental Health, UK, said the conference is the first of its kind in Africa.

‎”As Africa’s population ages rapidly, dementia is emerging as a pressing reality, silently affecting millions of families. Yet, this conference signals a turning point.

‎”We aim to elevate dementia from an overlooked issue to a top priority in health strategies, funding, and community support—filling critical gaps in awareness, diagnosis, research, and policy.”

‎She said the two-day gathering will draw governments, policymakers, funders, NGOs, researchers, clinicians, and those with lived experience.

Key highlights include: High-level policy dialogues to craft national and regional dementia strategies; Cross-country learning sessions for practical collaborations; Evidence-based forums linking research to real-world care, and focusing on community-led solutions, early detection, stigma reduction, and gender equity, recognising women’s heavy caregiving roles.

‎On the choice of Abuja as the host city, she stressed, “Abuja’s selection as host city amplifies the impact. As Nigeria’s bustling policy hub, it positions the conference at the heart of decision-making, ensuring talks lead to tangible policies on ageing and non-communicable diseases.

‎”This is more than a meeting – it’s a movement. For funders, it’s a smart investment in scalable, culturally attuned solutions that bolster health systems and ease long-term burdens.

‎”Governments can showcase leadership in people-centred care, while NGOs and researchers amplify grassroots voices and bridge Africa’s gap in global dementia studies.”

‎She stressed that interested and concerned stakeholders can register at www.dementiaafrica.org: “With its emphasis on dignity, innovation, and collective responsibility, Dementia Africa 2026 heralds a brighter future for dementia care, empowering Africa to lead on this vital issue.”

‎Experts scheduled for the conference are: Nelson Agaba Ochekpe, Professor of Pharmaceutical Analysis and Temporal Adviser/Consultant to WHO; Professor Christopher Piwuna Gason, Consultant Psychiatrist, Current National President of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU); Professor Rosie McNeil. Sefako Makgatho, Health Sciences University, South Africa; Dr Isaac Danat (PhD), Public Health, Sheffield Hallam University, UK; Dr Oma Iyoko (PhD), Psychological Therapies and Mental Health, UK, among others.