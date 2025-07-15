Experts Convene In Nairobi To Tackle Africa’s Air Pollution Crisis

More than 300 air quality experts from across Africa and around the world have gathered in Nairobi for the third edition of the CLEAN-Air Forum, taking place from July 15 to 17. The forum focuses on the urgent issue of air pollution across the continent.

Participants include representatives from national and local governments, academia, startups, funding bodies, development partners, and grassroots organisations. Held under the theme “Partnerships for Clean Air Solutions,” the forum seeks to forge strong coalitions for combating air pollution through innovation, evidence, and collaboration.

Organised by AirQo, a pan-African air quality research initiative based at Makerere University, in partnership with the Health Effects Institute (HEI), World Resources Institute Africa (WRI), and the Nairobi City County Government, 2025 event builds on the success of previous editions held in Kampala (2023) and Lagos (2024).

“The CLEAN-Air Forum has become Africa’s leading platform for driving evidence, innovation, and equity in air quality,” said Wanjira Mathai, Managing Director for Africa and Global Partnerships at WRI. “The theme, Partnerships for Clean Air Solutions, is a timely reminder: no one city, country, or community can solve this crisis alone. We have to work together.”

A recent HEI Scoping Review titled “Health Effects of Air Pollution in East Africa” revealed that air pollution caused approximately 294,000 deaths in 2021 across the region, ranking as the second leading cause of mortality, surpassed only by malnutrition. The report identified biomass fuel use and vehicle emissions as major sources of pollution, alongside a significant gap in air quality monitoring across East Africa.

Despite Nairobi’s reputation as a regional environmental hub, the city still operates with fewer than 100 publicly accessible air quality monitors most of which have been deployed through collaborations involving AirQo, Breathe Cities, UNEP, and the GEOHealth Hub, in partnership with local authorities.

Nairobi City County Governor, H.E. Johnson Sakaja, said the city has made notable progress in expanding air quality monitoring, adding that the forum offers a unique platform for leaders, experts, and citizens to share and adopt effective policies.

“Air pollution remains a major public health and environmental threat, both locally and globally,” Sakaja said. “The data we have must drive inclusive and informed action.”

Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), is among the keynote speakers.

“When we collaborate, we share expertise, benchmark standards, and speak with one voice,” said Dr. Ajayi. “The CLEAN-Air Forum is helping African cities build that shared language and vision.”

Dr. Mathew Ochieng Owili, Deputy Governor of Kisumu, one of Kenya’s fastest-growing cities, noted:

“Through shared data, harmonised policies, and joint strategies, cities can access more funding and implement innovation faster. I hope this Forum catalyses a united front, bigger investments, stronger commitments, and new partnerships for clean air.”

2025 forum will also unveil a renewed vision for the Africa Clean Air Network, reinforcing its commitment to connecting people, data, and actionable solutions. Since its launch in 2023 in Kampala, the network has grown into a continent-wide force for advancing science-based policy, expanding air quality data, raising public awareness, and influencing bold environmental action.