Experts: Chinese Dominance Of Nigeria Auto Industry Threatens Local Manufacturing

The Nigerian automotive sector is yet to recover from the failed take-off of the Auto Policy Bill. But now, the Chinese auto industry, which has started spreading its tentacles like the Octopus, has started overwhelming the Nigerian automotive market. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

Before the Chinese auto brands became accepted in Nigeria, brands from the USA, Europe and Japan were the only ones around.

Today, the market is being shared with the Chinese brands. Hitherto, prominent auto distributing companies in the country would have nothing to do with the Chinese makes, but with the downturn in the economy (weakening purchasing power), and continued improvement of the Chinese technology, the vehicles started gaining ground.

Today, most of the industry’s big players have embraced Chinese brands, the latest being Dana Motors, a company that popularised the Kia brand in Nigeria. The company recently introduced the DFM brand into the market. This is to be sold side by side with the Kia brand from Korea.

Before Dana, there was Stallion distributing the Changan; CFAO selling the King Long; Elizade AutoLand distributing the JAC passenger and light trucks; while Lanre Shittu sells the JAC heavy duty trucks.

Others are CIG Motors (selling GAC brand), promoted by the Chinese woman who has taken a chieftaincy title in Nigeria, Diana Chen; Chery, being sold by the Kewalram Chanrai group etc.

Chinese brands overtake others in Nigeria’s new car market

The chances that a new car in Nigeria is Chinese are climbing quickly. On a typical Lagos street today, every third shiny SUV or Sedan may well carry a badge that, until recently, was little known outside Beijing or Guangzhou: Changan, Haval, GAC.

These brands have staged one of Africa’s most unexpected automotive shake-ups in recent memory, overturning decades of Japanese and European dominance in a market once ruled by used imports.

Sunday Telegraph reports that some individual car buyers and companies are now turning to Chinese brands, attracted by prices that undercut German, Japanese and American rivals.

The presence of brand-new GAC, Geely, Changan, Chery, and Jetour on Nigerian roads is steadily increasing, signifying the growing demand for Chinese cars, especially for official use.

Ojurongbe Damilola, head of technical services at Cars45, disclosed that there has been a shift in demand for Chinese brands among companies that primarily opt for brand-new cars, revealing that some local banks now procure GAC cars for their staff.

He said while the demand for new vehicles, particularly Chinese brands, remains notable among certain segments of the market, there is a shift in demand for Nigerian-used cars. He said this highlights the impact of the foreign exchange (FX) crisis on consumer preferences in the Nigerian automotive market.

“Nigeria’s auto market and consumption pattern are shifting from the top to the lower end of the market due to the FX crisis that has resulted in rising prices in vehicles,” said an executive of a luxury auto brand in Nigeria, who declined to be identified.

According to him, dealers of luxury auto brands now wait for customers to place orders before bringing in luxury vehicles into Nigeria because no dealer would want to burn his fingers on a car that costs hundreds of millions.

An analysis of prices between popular Japanese brands such as Toyota and Chinese brands shows that brand new Toyota Camry 2.5l and 3.5l V6 sell for N48 million and N53 million respectively, while new compact SUVs such as Chery Tiggo 4 and Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max go for N15.4 million to N29.4 million, depending on the model.

Chinese trucks now dominate Nigeria’s roads

The Managing Director of Lanre Shittu Motors, Mr Taiwo Shittu, said apart from Dangote Cement and Now Dangote Refinery, which are massively deploying Chinese trucks, Chinese vehicles are already dominating the Nigerian roads, saying the reason is because of the low cost it offered when it entered the market.

“The first thing you consider in this automotive business is the value to the customer and the return on investment – both for the customer and the distributor. Those trying to sell trucks should put themselves in the users’ shoes. Everything is give and take. The cost of a truck from a Western country can buy almost four units in China. And the truth is that Chinese brands are already here, running shoulder to shoulder with the Western ones.

“Gone are the days when people used to say Chinese brands were upcoming. They are no longer upcoming; they are here now and doing wonders on the roads. They are pulling their weight and making their way into the United States, doing very well. They are now global products with a high rate of return on investment.

“We have trucks we sold to customers 11 years ago, and they are still on the road, performing excellently – from Lagos to Bauchi, Gombe, and other places.”

According to him, Chinese vehicle brands entered the market with lower prices to gain acceptance. That was a deliberate strategy. Now, they’ve achieved that goal and are penetrating markets globally.

“At Lanre Shittu Motors, we saw the opportunity years ago. We knew Chinese brands would take over the truck business in Nigeria and beyond. Now, they are the fastest-selling and have the highest sales numbers, looking at last year’s records. Everything is about vision. To succeed in any business, you must be visionary. You must have an idea of what will happen in the next 10 years in your sector,” he said.

Entry of China’s used cars portends danger to Nigeria’s auto industry

The Chairman, Motor Vehicles and Miscellaneous Assembly Sectoral Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr David Obi, has said that the recent flag-off of sustained shipment of used cars from China to Nigeria is a worrisome development that may sound the death knell for the local auto industry.

Hence, he has warned the Federal Government to take urgent steps to halt the export or impose heavy duties on the vehicles.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce had recently announced that a state-backed company in Guangzhou had officially commenced the shipment of used cars to Cambodia, Myanmar and Russia with Nigeria as one of the major destinations for the first batch of 300 units.

But Obi said this recent “Chinese gift” was not only shocking but would also amount to opening the floodgates for used vehicles to submerge the local industry.

According to him, when the impending ‘Chinese used car Armada’ is viewed alongside the rejection of the auto policy bill by the Presidency, what has befallen the auto industry can be described as a “double tragedy” that will take a heavy toll on scarce foreign exchange and employment.

Obi, who is the Chairman of DVC Group (which plays vital roles in the auto industry), warned that if allowed to flood the local market, the used vehicles from China would finish the damage the influx from Europe and America has been inflicting on the local industry over the years.

The export of Chinese vehicles to Nigeria, it was reported, was expected to deepen implementation of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), promote the stable growth of foreign trade and increase trade relations with Nigeria.

But, Obi warned that with the ban on production and sales of fossil fuel cars by some Chinese provinces, European countries and other parts of the world, due to take effect in a few years, Nigeria should not open its borders for the dumping of disused (internal combustion engine) vehicles from the industrialised countries.

“I was shocked. I was alarmed,” Obi stated. “Everybody knows that once China joins the used vehicles’ shipment to Nigeria, we are finished. Moreover, the shipment is an official initiative of the Chinese government and will be sustained over the years, which means that millions of fossil fuel vehicles driven in China will end their life-spans in Nigeria as the Chinese look forward to electric cars.

“Luckily for them (the Chinese), we are relieving them of the burden of disposing of vehicles they can no longer use. But, unfortunately for us in Nigeria, our government does not seem to realise the implications of allowing this kind of dumping.

“One of the implications of Chinese second-hand vehicles flooding the Nigerian market is that all the efforts being made to promote local auto assembly, deepen auto technology and generate jobs, would definitely be stifled. To me, what should be of concern to the government and all well-meaning Nigerians is the loss of jobs, because the auto industry is like a network which impacts on many other sectors of the economy.”

Speaking on the issues, an automobile communication consultant, Prof. Oscar Odiboh, posited a gloomy picture of how auto companies in Nigeria have invested over N2 trillion in building assembly plants without getting any return on investment.

According to him, a study of 40 assembly plants with 450,000-capacity in five years showed that all the plants only churned out 15,000 vehicles, which is about four per cent of their capacity.

For five years, the assembly plants reposed hope in the auto policy and invested hugely, in anticipation of securing buy-ins from the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) which have been skeptical in doing business in the auto policy due to absence of legal frameworks in support of their businesses.

The Auto Policy Bill known as the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) Bill with a five-year timeline (2013-2018) hit the brick wall with the refusal of the president to sign it.

It was the masterstroke, which jolted stakeholders, who expected a favourable business climate to lessen the influx of used automobiles into the Nigerian market.

Year in, year out, the sale of brand new cars has reduced drastically while the second hand market continues to boom. Also, the imposition of 70 per cent tariff on brand new cars and 30 per cent on used cars by the Federal Government has made brand new cars inaccessible to average Nigerians and at the same time expanded the market for used vehicles.

It was disclosed that the ban on importation of used vehicles through the land borders was to discourage used vehicles from flooding the market but the policy, according to experts, has barely achieved the intended motive. Despite the ban, used vehicles are, on a daily basis, being cleared in the nation’s seaports while smuggling activities thrive on land borders.

This is why auto dealers are worried over the reported plan by China to also join the list of countries bringing used vehicles into the country. While China has already taken over the Nigerian market with many brands like Changan, King Long buses, JAC passenger and light trucks and JAC heavy duty trucks, among others, the addition of used vehicles is not going down well with the distributors, who are already worried about the influx of used vehicles.

Sunday Telegraph reports that China has already commenced the export of used cars to Africa, Asia and Europe. Nigeria, considered the biggest market in Africa, is the destination for the first batch of 300 cars.

Reports indicate that the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has cleared 10 cities to begin the export of second-hand cars to global markets, apparently with a view to driving domestic vehicle sales, which contracted last year for the first time since the 1990s.

Until now, China had been uninvolved in selling used cars abroad but it now hopes to start benefiting from the booming global used vehicle market, which recorded an estimated sale of 39.3 million vehicles in 2017, up 1.8 per cent from 2016 sales, outstripping the 17.1m figure for 2017 new vehicle sales, which dipped by two per cent on the 2016 sales figure.

The Marketing Manager of Kia Motors Nigeria, Mr. Wale Jimoh, said the current development would be “disastrous” for the industry.

“It deepens the spread of used cars in the country, making it difficult for auto companies to compete fairly,” he said.

According to him, the used cars’ market has already become a menace with Nigeria becoming a junkyard.

“It is already a menace to the industry as it stands, adding China to the list will be disastrous. The industrialisation of the economy will be hindered as the used cars business doesn’t offer a backward integration to the economy, not to talk of the environmental pollution this portends,” he said.

KIA is a major brand of brand new cars being imported into Nigeria. The stakeholder added that the used cars’ businesses should be rooted in the country’s business cycle.

“All used car businesses should be Nigerian used cars, not imported. This will allow for a more affordable car ownership experience. The cars will be passed on and the owners can get new ones, thereby improving on the sale of new cars and a more affordable used car market,” he added.

A former Director with the Nigerian Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Lukman Mamudu, said it was high time Nigeria stemmed the inflow of used vehicles. He said the plan by China should be of grave concern to any nation that aims to grow its automotive manufacturing capabilities.

He said: “With a stock of about 280 million registered vehicles in China, its decision to join other countries like Japan, US etc with far less fleet, to export will be disruptive to automotive industries in countries like Nigeria without strict barriers. As most of these vehicles come off lease, they will be exported at very cheap prices that can potentially undermine the local automotive industry, including the local used car market.

“China is fast adopting electric vehicles and are looking for outlets to get rid of their polluting IC automobiles. Reducing stock of used vehicles in China will also boost their sale of new vehicles.

“So, it is a win-win for them. Without bias to any country including China, I think Nigeria should stem the inflow of used vehicles. The new vehicle industry cannot compete with used cars, especially grey imports. The industry will die. Our streets nationwide are almost like mega car showrooms. It is really alarming and we are looking on gleefully and wondering about how money laundering happens.

“Mind you, I am not saying that the used cars market is an anomaly. About 60 per cent of cars sold in America annually are used. But the market is home grown as vehicles come off lease. This is the difference. In Nigeria, we just import them used.

“The NADDC should pursue the low cost vehicle finance scheme as the best option to increase demand for new cars. It will reduce preference for imported used cars with all their headache, pollution and the fact that they contribute practically nothing by way of employment. In the interim, SON should insist on certificates of roadworthiness for every used car imported into this country, including from China. Right now, you can bring any rubbish in,” he added.

Experts believe any move to develop the auto industry must be geared towards curbing the spread of used vehicles and encouraging local assemblers to mass-produce vehicles at affordable rates with flexible payment plans adopted through a robust vehicle financing scheme.