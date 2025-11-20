Experts Chart New Course For Cosmetic Safety, Stronger Laboratory Governance

…as IPAN urges analysts to elevate competence, regulatory consciousness

Experts have urged stakeholders under the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN) and its partners to strengthen capacity in cosmetic safety testing amid Nigeria’s booming beauty and personal care market.

They made the call during IPAN’s 32nd Mandatory Continuous Professional Development (MCPD) two-day Workshop, which was held at Responsible Leaders Hotel, Lagos recently. The event brought together scientists, regulators, laboratory professionals, academics, and industry players to brainstorm on the way forward.

Themed ‘Testing for Cosmetic Safety and Efficacy: Balancing Consumer Demands, Public Health, and Regulatory Standards,” the workshop placed strong emphasis on the growing risks of fake, adulterated, and substandard cosmetic products, and the need for Nigeria’s analysts to elevate their competence and regulatory consciousness. It also served as a strategic continuation of the momentum from IPAN’s Maiden National Stakeholders’ Summit held earlier in the week.

Cosmetic safety is now a national public health priority

In his welcome address, IPAN Registrar/CEO, Aliyu Abdullah Angara, said this year’s theme was timely, given rising consumer sensitivity to cosmetic safety and the “exponential rise in the cosmetics and personal care industry in Nigeria and beyond.” He noted that the return of government funding—which had stalled last year’s MCPD— demonstrated renewed federal commitment to professional regulation.

Angara stressed that the MCPD remains IPAN’s key tool for sustaining excellence among analysts and ensuring public analysts remain “technically competent, ethically upright, and globally aligned with best practices.”

The four technical sub-themes of the workshop— safety, innovation, consumer preferences, and regulation— were carefully designed to improve the capacity of analysts to detect toxicological risks, heavy metals, microbial contamination, counterfeit products, and new formulation challenges arising from innovations such as nanotechnology and cosmeceuticals.

Unsafe cosmetic products introduce toxic chemicals into the body, cause chronic skin conditions, disrupt hormones, and can trigger longterm systemic health complications

He warned that poorly regulated cosmetics would continue to threaten public safety, especially with the influx of homemade lotions and untested products circulating widely.

“Our nation cannot afford duplication of mandates or inter-agency rivalry,” he said, calling for stronger synergy among the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and IPAN.

As the legally mandated regulator of analytical laboratories, he reaffirmed IPAN’s commitment to professionalism rather than “jurisdictional competition.”

Cosmetics must be tested and tested right

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Taiwo Asekun, Dean of the Faculty of Physical and Health Sciences, University of Lagos, highlighted the critical need for scientific testing of cosmetics to validate efficacy and ensure safety. Her presentation distilled the fundamentals of toxicity, stability testing, microbial analysis, heavy metal detection, and claim verification.

According to her, Nigeria’s vibrant beauty market—especially the rapidly expanding African cosmetics segment—makes rigorous laboratory testing non-negotiable. “For your cosmetic products to be accepted, you must do things right from the beginning,” she said.

Manufacturers must follow SON standards, comply with NAFDAC regulatory pathways, and rely on IPAN-certified laboratories and analysts to test their products. Asekun emphasised that counterfeit cosmetics continue to injure the health of unsuspecting consumers, making regulatory enforcement and public vigilance indispensable.

While NAFDAC is working to reach “all nooks and crannies,” she urged Nigerians to “say something when they see something wrong,” noting that fake products often originate from residential apartment-based makeshift operations that are difficult to trace without tip-offs. On manpower, she expressed confidence in IPAN’s capacity.

“We have more than enough people in IPAN,” she said, citing the institute’s wide presence in universities, research institutions, and laboratories across Nigeria. What regulators need, she argued, is better integration of IPAN-certified experts into national cosmetics surveillance and testing systems.

Reconstituting IPAN council is critical for Nigeria’s quality infrastructure

Chairman of the occasion, Professor Olugbenga Ogunmoyela, former President of the Society of Testing Laboratory Analysts of Nigeria (SOTLAN) and sixth Chairman of IPAN’s Governing Council, urged the Federal Government to expedite the reconstitution of IPAN’s dissolved council.

The dissolution, he explained, occurred alongside that of other regulatory councils. However, the prolonged three-year delay has stalled statutory decisions— such as enforcement strategies, examinations, and inter-agency collaboration initiatives. He cited the example of a planned training programme for National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) enforcement officers, which was disrupted when the council was dissolved.

“The management of IPAN has tried its best to keep things going, but it is time for the council to be brought back,” he insisted. Reconstituting the council, he argued, would allow Nigeria to fully uphold the provisions of the IPAN Act and strengthen national quality assurance systems.

Speakers at the forum unanimously agreed that cosmetic safety is no longer merely a commercial issue—it is a vital public health priority. Unsafe cosmetic products introduce toxic chemicals into the body, cause chronic skin conditions, disrupt hormones, and can trigger longterm systemic health complications.

Strengthening analytical testing, regulatory compliance, and laboratory capacity directly protects consumers and boosts the credibility of Nigeria’s growing cosmetics industry. By aligning analysts with global best practices, enhancing inter-regulatory collaboration, and equipping laboratories to verify claims and detect contaminants, IPAN’s MCPD contributes significantly to national health security. The workshop’s focus on innovation also positions Nigerian laboratories to support emerging African cosmetic brands, ensuring they meet international export standards.

A workshop advancing

IPAN’s mission Organised by IPAN with support from partners, resource persons, and SoTLAN, the workshop provided a platform for knowledge sharing and the induction of newly qualified public analysts.

It reaffirmed IPAN’s mission of safeguarding public health through scientific integrity, strengthening regulatory standards, and building a resilient analytical laboratory ecosystem. As the beauty industry expands and consumer exposure increases, the workshop demonstrated that Nigeria’s future in safe cosmetics depends on competent analysts, strong regulatory institutions, and a fully empowered IPAN.