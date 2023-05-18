Experts charge incoming government to review cashless policy

Following the failure of the cashless policy implanted on Nigeria to- wards the end of 2022, the incoming administration expected to be led by the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been urged to re-visit the policy and restrategise its implementation. According to them, there are errors in the implementation of the policy, which must be corrected by the next government if the cashless economy must thrive in Nigeria. Towards the end of last year, the Federal Government enforced the implementation of a cashless economy with the introduction of redesigned naira notes. The policy faced challenges such as cash crisis as cash was withdrawn from the economy hence, almost subjecting the economy to a freeze. According to the organised private sector (OPS), the Nigerian economy lost about N20 trillion between January and March 2023 due to cash crunch. Economic and technology experts said the country implemented the policy at the wrong time, saying there were some factors that needed to drive the careless economy but which the country lacks.

Speaking to New Telegraph, Chairman of Council Member of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), Dr. Joe Dada, said the policy was not ripe for implementation. According to him, there must be robust technology to drive the policy, saying the gov- ernment made a great error by implementing the policy when it did. Meanwhile, to correct the error, Dada said the incoming government must address four factors.

He said: “There are four key areas the government has to address before coming back to a cashless policy. First is the monetary policy. They have to bridge the gap in the foreign exchange between the official rate and the rate at the black market. There must be a shift. “The dollar is about N400 official rate, do you know how much it is at the parallel mar- ket, about N750? So far there is this higher difference, the economy cannot be better. So, they should try and go back to the monetary policy, especially the forex. “In terms of fiscal, with the policy, some people are looking for cover, the govern- ment has already given them a reason not to pay tax, so the government will lose. So, the tax policy should be looked at again. Federal Government some weeks ago started intro- ducing excise duties again.

“They were trying to in- crease the prices of goods and services. So, what that means is that people would be forced to pay more. The excise duty is another area that must be looked at to make sense of the fiscal policy. “Then the third area is trade. Foreign portfolio inves- tors left us when they saw all that is happening. Capital in- flow is important but the mo- ment the foreign portfolio saw the scenario, they think about where to take their businesses to. So we must go back to all these. And finally, the govern- ment must select the experts to run the economy. If they go and bring politicians again?

“We are going to dig deeper, we are already in a hole, we must dig deeper, and experts must be selected for sensitive portfolios. We have very bril- liant people, we are not short of brilliant people so, I hope that sensitive portfolio, round planning, round trade, and investment infrastructure should be given serious atten- tion. “We need to get our hands together, let’s synchronise, codify and simplify. I know it is easier said than done but it is possible, Kenya has done it why can’t we do it? I know is a smaller economy but, the principle is still the same, so why not?” He further said that the fintech ecosystem must be regulated to reduce the fraud associated with online trans- actions. A tech expert, Francis Emmanuel, said the next government must make sure the country developed more in technology before implementing the cashless economy policy. Emmanuel, who noted that infrastructure is the main challenge of technology in Nigeria, urged the incoming gov- ernment to encourage more investment in infrastructure, saying a cashless economy could not thrive without robust technology. “If truly we are determined to operate a cashless economy, the government must strive to make sure our technology is okay and ubiquitous. Technology must be everywhere, the rural areas and underserved areas must get interrupted networks. The banks should also upgrade their technologies to have hitch- free online transactions.”