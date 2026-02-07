Experts Challenge Young People On Chasing Goals Against All Odds

Young people in Nigeria have been urged to have dreams and work hard towards achieving them against all odds.

Educators, parents, and creatives made the call at the launch of a book, ‘ITAN: A Poor Boy with Big Dreams in Lagos.’

The author, Sasonel Adebiyi, said the book encourages children to dream big, stick to their dreams, and see them come to pass.

She said: “This book is to inspire and encourage young people to actually walk towards their dreams, no matter the odds or the challenges they face. Because whether you like it or not, no matter how small your dream is, there are going to be challenges.

“The message from the book is about working at it and seeing to it that your dreams come to pass, because these days, children just live their lives and do the normal things without finding out the purpose for which they were created.”

The book reviewer, Samuel Osaze, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Showbuzz Media, described the book as a demonstration of real determination and a readiness to overcome the plethora of challenges occasioned by abject destitution.

He said the themes explored in the book align with the vision of the author, who is a multi-talented artist with a passion for purpose-driven narratives.

He noted a quote in the book that says you should plan for where you are going, not where you are coming from, and that success often comes to those who work hard. This reflects the story of the character Enitan.

He compared the book’s message to a quote by British child development expert Maria Robinson: “Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.

“It’s a story of resilience, pain, passion, dedication, and faith. It’s our story, regardless of the milieu in which it is set. In an illegal swamp, we must deliberately amplify this story for the entire world to hear.”

Nnenna Kayode, one of the sponsors, added that nothing should limit children from achieving their goals. “The only limitation we have is in their minds. Because the Bible says, ‘As a man thinks, so is he.'”

Earlier, in her keynote address, Fayemiwo Esther, Head of School at Mbari Mbayo School, said every child is currently writing a book.

“You are not using ink and paper yet—you are using your choices, your dreams, and your imagination.”

Present at the book unveiling were representatives from Grace Schools, Mbari Mbayo School, Yaba Tech College Secondary School, young writer Oyemade Tomisin, and Mayowa Adewuyi, CEO of Teens Coach.