Experts Caution Journalists On Defamation, AI Risks, Digital Vulnerabilities

Media professionals have been urged to deepen their knowledge of emerging technologies, understand legal boundaries, and strengthen digital safety skills in order to remain relevant in modern journalism.

These were part of the key messages delivered during the second-day sessions of the 2025 Retreat organised by the Kano Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kaduna.

Presenting a paper titled “The Defamatory Border Lines in Media Reports: A Legal Perspective,” Barr. Yusuf Abdul Salam advised Nigerian journalists to pay closer attention to the legal implications of their language use and sourcing methods.

According to him, “In Nigeria, what exists is right of expression, not freedom of the press,” warning that careless reporting could easily result in libelous or defamatory publications.

In her presentation titled “AI in Journalism and Mass Communication: Scope and Values,” Ms. Hajia Sani urged journalists to upgrade their knowledge of emerging media technologies or risk being left behind.

“If you don’t know how to utilize devices, you are left behind,” she said, noting that while Artificial Intelligence supports content creation, it also introduces ethical and social challenges journalists must navigate with caution.

Speaking on digital trends, Abdullateef Abubakar Jos, who delivered a paper titled “Digital Media: Emerging Opportunities, Challenges,” highlighted the difference between digital and new media, expressing concern that many journalists—especially online publishers—are increasingly falling victim to cybercrime.

He urged journalists to verify information thoroughly and uphold professional ethics despite the pressure of the digital environment.

The chairman of the retreat, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa—who is also the Director-General, Media and Public Relations at the Kano State Government House—commended the resource persons for their insightful, knowledge-driven sessions.

Bature, spokesperson to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, cautioned journalists against excessive reliance on Artificial Intelligence.

“Artificial Intelligence generates information through human beings. We should not entirely succumb our creativity and professionalism to AI,” he said, stressing the need for journalists to embrace digital innovation without compromising their craft.