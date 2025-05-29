Experts Caution Against Misuse Of AI, Advocate Ethical Integration, Local Contents

Share

Technology and academic experts are raising urgent concerns about the unchecked use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), warning that its misuse could undermine creativity, perpetuate biases, and erode trust in critical sectors.

Speaking on the sideline of MTN MIP-4 programme, a lecturer at the School of Media and Communication, Dr. Chike Mgbeadichie, warned that depending totally on AI especially by journalists and students is dangerous for their works.

According to him, there is no rule against the use of AI especially to aid in writing, but the outcomes from AI must be checked and rewritten to suit the requirement needed.

At a recent tech summit in Lagos, scholars and industry leaders emphasised the need for robust ethical guidelines and the prioritisation of locally tailored AI solutions to address regional challenges while preserving cultural integrity.

Dr. Temitope Ojo, a Computer Science Professor at the University of Lagos, highlighted how AI tools, if misapplied, risk producing inaccurate or harmful outputs.

“AI systems trained on biased or incomplete data can reinforce stereotypes, spread misinformation, or even plagiarize content without proper oversight,” she said, citing recent instances of AI-generated deepfakes disrupting elections and academic dishonesty cases involving chatbots.

Similarly, tech entrepreneur, Adaora Nwosu, pointed to the rise of “lazy content creation,” where businesses rely solely on AI for marketing or customer service without human review, leading to tone-deaf campaigns or flawed decision-making.

“AI is a tool, not a replacement for human judgment. Overde – pendence could devalue original thought and local expertise,” Nwosu cautioned.

Meanwhile, experts unanimously advocated for AI models rooted in local contexts. “Africa’s challenges from healthcare to agriculture require solutions trained on African data and designed by African voices,” argued Dr. Kwame Asante, a Ghanaian AI ethicist.

He praised initiatives like Nigeria’s “YorubaGPT,” a language model developed to digitally preserve the Yoruba language, and Kenya’s AI-driven farming apps that advise crops based on regional soil data.

However, Asante stressed that such projects remain scarce due to underfunding and a reliance on foreign platforms like ChatGPT, which often overlook local nuances. “Global AI tools can’t accurately advise a farmer in Kano or a teacher in Ibadan.

We need homegrown systems built by communities, for communities,” he said. In a statement recently, MTN Nigeria’s General Manager for Regulatory Affairs, Ikenna Ikeme, canvassed for the use of local content in Artificial Intelligence systems, saying it is essential for delivering accurate, region-specific results.

Ikeme highlighted data’s dual nature, stating that data could be transformational by bringing efficiency to businesses, “but it also presents risks, ranging from privacy to investment.” He warned against relying too much on external data.

Adewale Adene, Google’s Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager, projected that AI and data governance could add $30 trillion to Africa’s economy by 2030.

“All relevant authorities and stakeholders must ensure Africa is positioned to capitalise on this new economy,” he urged.

He called for collaboration, investment in local data infrastructure, and strong legal frameworks to ensure AI technologies are developed and used responsibly. Governments were urged to incentivise local AI development through grants and partnerships.

Share