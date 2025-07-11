Experts Canvass Use Of AI To Drive Food Security Initiative

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, has described Artificial Intelligence as a transformative tool with the potential for modernizing Nigeria’s agricultural systems.

He spoke as the guest lecturer of the 12th Annual Lecture of the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology (SAAT), Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), recently.

Speaking on the theme “Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Revolutionize Agricultural Systems and Food Security in Nigeria,” Ogunbiyi , an alumnus of the University , referenced key national frameworks the Nigerian Digital Agriculture Strategy (NDAS) and the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP) 2022–2030 as vital to driving digital transformation in the sector. While explaining practical AI applications including smart irrigation systems that adjust watering schedules based on soil and weather data, and AI-powered yield forecasting tools that enable better planning and food reserve management he urged government to partner with Institutions, alongside private business owners to drive modern technology for production and food security.

Calling for stronger synergy among academia, industry, and government, he urged researchers to produce solutions ready for field deployment.

He said: “Research must move from journal to jungle, from the laboratory to the lowlands, so our farmers can truly benefit.”

Also, Dr. Ogunbiyi encouraged industry players to invest in climate-resilient, productivity-enhancing AI technologies tailored to Nigeria’s unique contexts rather than simply in “convenience tech.”

Highlighting the urgency of reform, Dr Ogunbiyi noted that agriculture remains the backbone of the nation’s economy amid growing challenges such as climate change, land degradation, and supply chain disruptions.

Pledging the Federal Ministry’s commitment to collaborate with Universities and researchers, he concluded by urging all stakeholders government, academia, industry, and farmers to embrace AI as a tool of transformation rather than fear, to secure the nation’s food future.

In her opening remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, FUTA, Professor Adenike Oladiji, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Professor Timothy Amos, emphasized FUTA’s commitment to leading agricultural transformation by fostering cutting-edge research, reviewing curricula, and equipping students with practical AI skills to solve pressing agricultural problems. She described the gathering as “a significant milestone in the year of SAAT and FUTA at large.”

She commended the alumni for their contributions to national development and encouraged them to engage with current students, share knowledge, and forge partnerships to propel SAAT and FUTA to greater heights.

The Dean, SAAT, Professor Oluwatooyin Oludahunsi, also expressed joy at seeing alumni return to campus to add value to the system that produced them. She urged them to reconnect, share experiences, and help mentor the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Professor Matthew Akinnagbe, Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, in his welcome address, expressed delight at the historic convergence of scholars, alumni, and professionals in agriculture. He noted that this year’s lecture was unique, not only as the 12th edition of the SAAT Annual Lecture series but also for hosting the maiden SAAT Homecoming and Reunion, creating a platform for reflection, reconnection, and renewed academic collaboration.

The programme highlighted FUTA’s position as a Centre of excellence in agricultural research and training, and its drive to deliver technological solutions to real-world farming challenges and other societal issues in the area of science and technology.