Experts Call On FG To Invest In Insect-Based Tech

Experts in entomology and agricultural development have called on the Federal Government to invest in insect-based technology, highlighting the vast economic, health, and environmental benefits of harnessing insects for food, feed, and industrial applications.

The call was made during the Inaugural Lecture of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) on Tuesday, four years after the institution was established.

Delivering the lecture titled ‘Lessons from Ants: Odyssey of an Insect Hunter’, the Inaugural Lecturer and Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Abiodun Denloye, urged authorities to create awareness about insects that are detrimental and those that are beneficial to humans, so that the nation can go into the cultivation of some of them, thereby opening new avenues for entrepreneurship, food security, technological advancement, and economic growth.

Prof. Denloye’s presentation revealed that insects offer numerous opportunities, serving as food, contributing to the circulating economy, and playing a role in the blue economy through aquatic species.

The research presented also highlighted the medicinal importance of insects and their surprising application in forensic science, as they can be used to estimate the time of death in murder cases.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor underscored the profound importance of the occasion for the University of Excellence, explaining that an inaugural lecture is a celebration of academic excellence. “We used to say we have professors, but they must justify why they are here, who can show impact, who can show their train, who can show their building and shaping lives,” he stated.

He emphasised that such research works are not merely personal victories but institutional responsibilities, noting that as the university produces professors, they must deliver inaugural lectures to demonstrate why they have earned their professorial chairs.

Prof. Denloye expressed his excitement about the personal and institutional milestone, stating: “It’s very exciting being the first, because it shows that I bless the train while I go, others follow. And a standard has been laid that others already have to take a cue from.”

During the well-attended lecture, which drew both inperson and online audiences, the speaker shared groundbreaking insights about the value of insects, challenging conventional negative perceptions. Prof. Denloye remarked that he was particularly excited to share with the audience that insects are not totally beyond redemption, adding that there are a lot of lessons to learn from them.

Reflecting on what the lecture means for the institution, Prof. Denloye emphasised that it validates the university’s academic mission, showing that the real essence of a university of science and tech is not just brick and mortar.

Speaking on the significance of the lecture, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, said the platform provides an opportunity to showcase practical research outcomes.

Drawing from his medical background, he reinforced the relevance of the lecture to human health, stating: “As the lecturer has said, there are all kinds of insects, some harmless, some very harmful.

For example, yellow fever is carried by mosquitoes, but let’s try to eliminate mosquitoes, so there is no way health can be delivered without paying attention to insects.” He concluded with a powerful observation on personal responsibility, stating that the best control of the land is self control.