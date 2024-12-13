Experts Call For Localised Solutions To Clean Energy Transition

Share

A global panel of sustainability and legal experts has stressed the need for clean energy transition policies that address local realities in developing countries. It warned against exacerbating energy poverty.

The call for international solidarity and innovative legal frameworks was the central theme of the 2024 International Conference on Environmental Law and Governance for Sustainable Development in Ado Ekiti.

The conference, convened by the Green Institute in collaboration with Afe Babalola University’s OGEES Institute and the International Law Association (Nigerian Branch), brought together scholars and practitioners from across the globe, including representatives from New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Colombia, the UK, and Nigeria.

At the heart of the discussions was the formal launch of the book Net Zero and Natural Resources Law, published by Oxford University Press.

The 400-page volume examines the evolving legal frameworks shaping the global clean energy transition and offers practical solutions for countries grappling with the challenge of aligning global sustainability goals with local realities.

Prof. Damilola Olawuyi (SAN), the lead editor of the book and Chair of the Academic Advisory Group of the International Bar Association’s energy section, emphasized the complexity of achieving a just energy transition.

