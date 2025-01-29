Experts Back Nigeria’s Reforms Amid Positive Economic Outlook

Share

Last Thursday’s launch of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group’s (NESG) 2025 Macroeconomic Outlook Report saw financial experts expressing support for the country’s key reform measures, which, they believe, should be sustained if the nation is to record Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth this year and next as widely projected by international financial institutions, writes Tony Chukwunyem

As is normally the case at this time of the year, stakeholders in Nigeria’s financial sector have in recent weeks been inundated with macroeconomic outlook reports for 2025 released by various financial advisory firms and investment consultants.

However, as the pre-eminent private-sector led think tank in the country, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group’s (NESG) annual macroeconomic outlook reports usually attract a great deal of attention.

2025 outlook

Thus, the 2025 edition of the report, under the theme, “Stabilisation in Transition: Rethinking Reform Strategies for 2025 and Beyond” launched, last Thursday, recorded participation by respected financial experts from both within and outside the country.

According to the thin-thank, “the 2025 macroeconomic outlook report provides an in-depth analysis of Nigeria’s reform agenda, initiated in mid-2023, which aimed to tackle longstanding structural challenges and drive sustainable economic growth.”

It added: “As the report underscores, the country is now at a critical juncture, with the focus shifting towards economic stabilization while sustaining reform momentum.”

Cardoso’s speech

Indeed, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, who, then just barely four months into his tenure, headlined the launch of the NESG’s 2024 macroeconomic outlook report, again delivered the keynote address at this year’s edition of the event.

In his speech, Cardoso, who noted that the launch of the report, “highlights NESG’s commitment to fostering economic development,” stated that the policy measures introduced, when he and his team assumed office in October 2023, had begun to yield the desired result as the economy was now growing steadily and foreign investors were showing a keen interest in the country, thus boosting exchange rate stability.

He announced that as a result of the effectiveness of the measures, the apex bank was projecting a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 4.17 per cent for the economy this year as well as a lowering of inflation.

He said: “Our efforts have resulted in a significant milestone in 2024 with over $6 billion in foreign capital inflow into Nigeria external reserves exceeding $40 billion signaling growing investor confidence.

Again we emphasise reserves going up not just in numbers but in quality.” “As we progress through 2025, we aim to ensure that the reforms and market-oriented policies will support a more competitive business environment.

These developments carry significant implications for businesses operating in Nigeria requiring them to adapt to an evolving economic landscape. “GDP growth is projected to rise to 4.17 per cent in 2025 from 3.36 per cent in 2024.

This growth is anchored on stable crude oil prices, increased refining capacity driven by the Dangote refinery, and the revitalization of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

A stable exchange rate will also play a crucial role in maintaining this positive trajectory.” Highlighting the impact of the CBN’s foreign exchange policies, he noted that the apex bank’s initiatives such as the Foreign Exchange (FX) Code and the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS) have boosted market efficiency and transparency.

As he put it, “the introduction of the foreign exchange matching system and the foreign currency disclosure repatriation and investment scheme will enhance market efficiency and transparency, reduce the disparity between the Bureaux de Change (BDCs) and official exchange rates, and foster stability in the market.

So far, we can see the result of a lot of those efforts on our market.” He also announced the establishment of a new Compliance Department in the apex bank, which, he said, would become operational by the end of February and was aimed at “building a more transparent and resilient financial sector that can drive Nigeria’s economic growth and development.” Cardoso, however, noted that

Reforms are tough choices, but scaling up and financing social interventions is crucial for ensuring a sustainable future

coordination between monetary and fiscal policy will be key to the regulator achieving its key objectives.

IMF’s views

Interestingly, in his remarks, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF), country representative for Nigeria, Christian Ebeke, highlighted the need for coordination between the nation’s fiscal and monetary authorities to ensure success in the battle against inflation.

He said: “For example, one of the key decisions that took place last year was the commitment by both the central bank and the fiscal authorities to strengthen coordination.

We didn’t see Ways and Means accrue again as we have seen in the past year in Nigeria, and it was welcome. “This is something that should bring inflation down by tightening financial conditions but also by reducing money in circulation.

“The CBN is trying to mop up liquidity. Just the practice of having deficit monetisation, as has been practiced in Nigeria for years, is now over.

“Again, big congratulations to both the CBN and the fiscal authorities for curbing that.” Continuing, he said: “The other important thing for the fiscal authorities to do is to tackle any distribution consequences of the reforms that have been implemented.

“Naira reforms or the completion of the fuel subsidy removal. We know that these key reforms in Nigeria will have redistributive consequences on the most vulnerable, and they may not be able to cope.

“Fiscal authorities have a key role to play because the transmission lag of fiscal policies is shorter compared to monetary policies. So, issues of social protection are very important. That is how fiscal policies can complement what the monetary authorities are doing.”

World Bank’s perspective

In his contribution during the panel session of the event, World Bank Senior Economist for Nigeria, Dr. Samer Matta, also emphasised the need to mitigate the impact of reforms on the poor and vulnerable.

“Reforms are tough choices, but scaling up and financing social interventions is crucial for ensuring a sustainable future,” he said. He stressed that it was important for the CBN to sustain its efforts to curb inflation.

Matta said: “I think what is critical in terms of inflation is to stay the course. I think that the central bank needs to continue to be focused on making sure that inflation is under control.

Obviously, part of it is related to the supply side. What can be done to improve the yield on the agriculture side? What can be done to improve the link between rural and urban areas? “There is the question of what can be done on the trade policy side.

One would be to increase production locally, but that would take time. “One of the things that can be done on the trade policy side is to think through which sectors could be targeted to allow some tariffs to be adjusted.”

The World Bank official pointed out that the cost of not carrying out reforms amounts to two per cent of Nigeria’s GDP for fuel subsidy and two per cent of GDP for foreign exchange (FX) subsidy.

“That’s five per cent of GDP, and that is extremely high,” he said. He further said: “I would liken these reforms to someone with a hard medical condition who had to make tough choices.

“Let’s not forget that at some point in Nigeria, the debt service to revenue was 100 per cent; now, the good news is that we are around 50 per cent, and that is a big decline.

“The cost of reforms comes mainly from high inflation, and in the case of Nigeria specifically, food inflation is impacted by FX and the fact that lots of agricultural products are impacted by the price of petrol.

“That means the impact of these reforms is being felt by the most vulnerable. It is very important that the government continues on the reforms on social protection but also accelerates the roll-out of these cash transfers.

It is more important to finance them over the future. “It will be very important to continue to encourage the authorities to scale up and accelerate these interventions, which are time-bound and targeted at those who are really impacted and done through a digital way to avoid any potential misuse in the future.”

For Professor Bright Eregha, a macroeconomics expert at Pan Atlantic University, who also shared insights on Nigeria’s growth trajectory during the panel session, said his main desire was for the government to sustain the reforms.

“We’ve seen real growth over the past three quarters, and I expect the average growth for 2024 to be higher than in recent years. If we sustain this momentum, 2025 could deliver even better outcomes,” he stated.

NESG projections

In fact, while presenting the outlook and offering projections for the future, Dr. Olusegun Omisakin, NESG’s Chief Economist and Director of Research, said: “A GDP growth rate of 5.5% is achievable if Nigeria continues with stability-focused reforms.

However, inefficient policy implementation and economic constraints could limit growth to 3.4 per cent, and a reversal of reforms could see it drop to 2.7 per cent.”

“The quality of policy execution in 2025 will determine whether Nigeria reaches its stabilisation goals or falls short,” he added. Dr. Omisakin also highlighted the importance of the CBN continuing the foreign exchange price discovery exercise initiated in 2023.

“Exchange rate stability will be crucial,” he said, adding that “we believe operating at an exchange rate of N1,200 to $1 will significantly contribute to economic stability.”

Conclusion

Although the general consensus in financial circles is that the CBN is likely to continue with its reform measures, there is some concern that political calculations might make the fiscal authorities not to sustain its tough economic policies.

