Experts: African Farmers Must Be Providers Of Food, Not Recipients

Agricultural experts that attended the 6th edition of the Africa Resilience Forum in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, have urged African governments to place greater value on farmers — transforming them from recipients of food aid into providers. “Agriculture is a dominant activity in crisis zones.

And we are told that without peace, there can be no development. But without food, there is no peace. It’s time to involve farmers in discussions on agriculture. Very often policies are drawn up without the farmers.

“We need to reach out to them and discuss solutions that concern them,” said Roland Fomundam, Chief Executive Officer of Greenhouse Ventures, a Cameroonian company specializing in greenhouse production.

Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Beth Bechdol, echoed this view, saying: “Farmers are the private sector. They invest; they find solutions. We need to do better together. If we want to have a better impact on our populations, we need new matrices.

For example, knowing how much we’ve improved producers’ incomes over a period of time.” Both were speaking during a panel discussion titled “Achieving resilient and transformative impact for large-scale food security in Africa” on the Forum’s second day.

Also on the panel were Director of the Food Security and Climate Department in the Office of the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Abdilhakim Yusuf Ali Ainte; Director of the Agriculture and Agribusiness Department of the African Development Bank Group, Martin Fregene; Deputy Executive Director for Partnerships and Resource Mobilization of the World Food Programme Rania Dagash-Kamara; and Felista Nyakio, an agripreneur from Kenya.

Drawing on Somalia’s experience, Ainte noted that Somalia had relied on its private sector, mobilising $6 billion, to boost its human capital and save lives. “The most important resource is the private sector. We need a dynamic private sector invited around the table to provide sustainable solutions,” he declared.

Martin Fregene emphasized that rebuilding Africa’s food systems does not require reinventing the wheel. “Above all, we need to build on the existing production system. Small and medium-sized enterprises produce all the food we eat. We need to see how we can get them to double their production and ensure their survival,” he declared.

He pointed out that the Bank Group involves agricultural producers in the implementation of its agricultural program through direct financing, support for innovation, development of climate-resilient infrastructure and facilitating their access to agricultural inputs.