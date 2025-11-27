Experts Advocate Strong Alcohol Policy To Save Children, Safeguard Nation’s Future

Nigeria’s growing alcohol crisis took centre stage recently as stakeholders, researchers, social workers and advocates gathered in Lagos and proposed that Nigeria must adopt and enforce a strong national alcohol policy to protect children, reduce health burdens and preserve the country’s human capital.

The experts unveiled this at the First National Conference on Alcohol Harm Prevention and the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Advocates Against Alcohol Harm in Nigeria (ASAAHN). Held at the Bible Society Multipurpose Hall, Ilupeju, the event — themed “Strengthening Alcohol Policy Advocacy and Harm Prevention and Reduction for a Healthier Nigeria” — amplified one urgent message: “Alcohol is too accessible, and our children are paying the price.”

Professor Samuel Oluranti, a sociology professor at Lagos State University and keynote speaker, delivered a stark warning: “There’s a need for us to have alcohol policy in Nigeria. What we have today, where children have access to alcohol anywhere and anyhow, is destroying the future of this nation.” He explained that unrestricted alcohol sales, marketing and distribution threaten Nigeria’s future workforce.

“Human beings, especially the youth, are the future of this nation. When you expose them to alcohol so easily, you damage the country’s human capital,” he said. Citing examples, he noted that in some communities primary school children can purchase alcoholic drinks worth as little as N100, hiding them in their pockets. “That child is dying by instalment,” he warned.

Recommendations for a National Alcohol Policy

Prof. Oluranti outlined what an effective national alcohol policy must achieve, saying it offers trict control of access, sales and marketing, especially near schools and public spaces. Ban or limit alcohol advertisements, particularly those targeting minors.

He called for stronger enforcement by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and allied agencies, saying, “They are not doing enough because they are not working together.” According to Oluranti, community, parental and religious involvement would reduce youth exposure. Cultural reforms, including eliminating alcohol-heavy traditions in weddings and social ceremonies.

Clear national guidelines on alcohol availability, reducing how “common” and normalised it is in society. He dismissed claims that such policies would kill jobs and discourage investment. “They always talk about profit, never about the harm to families and communities. People can diversify; life is more important.”

In fact, he argued that the policy would strengthen human capital and reduce the country’s huge medical expenses caused by alcohol-related diseases. Prof. Samuel added that the idea of “responsible drinking” is misleading: “Who determines what is responsible? Two bottles? Three? Alcohol is called ‘a spirit’ because it controls you.” Earlier, Nwokocha Chijioke, National Chairman of ASAAHN, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to halting Nigeria’s rising alcohol harm.

“This conference is not just an event; it is a statement. We are shaping an advocacy effort that brings government agencies, coalitions, ministries and communities together to chart a new course,” he said.

He pointed to the near-completed National Alcohol Policy Draft, which proposes controls on marketing, sales and advertising. “Children are already engaging in underage drinking. Alcohol is socially accepted, but its harmful effects are not. Prevention is better than cure.”

When a drunk driver kills someone, the ripple effect destroys entire families and the emotional trauma lasts a lifetime

Chijioke shared real-life cases, including a politician’s 13-year-old daughter who suffered liver damage from secretly drinking her father’s preferred brand. “Most parents can’t afford treatment abroad.

Prevention is cheaper — and safer,” he said. He also warned that alcohol companies are aggressively targeting youths, even pushing during policy drafting for the drinking age to be reduced to 16. “We must stand our ground.”

NDLEA/ISSUP seek regulation

In her speech, Mrs. Aduloju C. Atinuke of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and member of the International Society of Substance Use Professionals (ISSUP), stressed that tackling alcohol harm requires strong government backed regulations. “Children under 10 are being sent to buy alcohol. What do you expect? They become used to it early,” she said.

She recommended strict enforcement of laws on alcohol sales, distribution and consumption; Increased access to affordable rehabilitation and counseling; support for community-led prevention initiatives; and more research to monitor alcohol trends. She also announced ISSUP’s Youth O’Clock Agenda, aimed at empowering young Nigerians to champion prevention.

Social Workers: “Alcohol harm is destroying families quietly

Representing the Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW), Lagos Chapter, Mrs. Lilian Anyebe delivered a message about the reallife consequences of alcohol misuse: “As social workers, we see families torn apart, young people losing direction, and communities suffering silently.

Alcohol harm reduction is about people — giving every child and family the chance to thrive.” She reaffirmed NASoW’s commitment to prevention, rehabilitation and public awareness, saying: “Together, we can build stronger systems where public health, mental health and social justice work hand in hand.”

According to the speakers, a national alcohol policy would protect children and adolescents from early addiction, prevent road accidents, violence, emotional trauma and premature death, reduce national health expenditures on alcoholrelated diseases, boost productivity and safeguard human capital, strengthen families, communities and future generations, and ensure responsible economic diversification for alcohol-based businesses.

As Prof. Oluranti reminded: “When a drunk driver kills someone, the ripple effect destroys entire families and the emotional trauma lasts a lifetime.” Stakeholders at the 2025 National Conference said Nigeria must urgently implement and enforce a strong national alcohol policy — one that protects children, strengthens families, improves public health and secures the nation’s future.