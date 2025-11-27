Experts Advocate Strategic Cybersecurity Fragmentation To Maximise ROI

In an era of escalating digital threats and tightening budgets, businesses have been urged to abandon the pursuit of monolithic, allencompassing cybersecurity solutions in favour of a more pragmatic and financially sound approach: a strategically fragmented cybersecurity model.

Leading experts in the field are now championing this methodology, arguing that a deliberate and well-orchestrated use of multiple, best-in-class point solutions can provide superior protection and a significantly higher return on investment compared to the often cumbersome and expensive suites offered by single vendors.

The traditional approach for many organisations has been to invest heavily in integrated platforms from a single cybersecurity provider, promising simplicity and unified management.

However, this strategy has frequently resulted in vendor lock-in, bloated costs for unused features, and critical security gaps. A cybersecurity economist at the Global Institute for Digital Resilience, Dr. Anya Sharma, explained the financial inefficiency, saying the notion that a single vendor can be best-in-class across every domain of cybersecurity is a fallacy that costs corporations millions annually.

Sharma stated: “Businesses are paying a premium for a suite where they may only actively use sixty percent of the capabilities, while simultaneously remaining vulnerable in areas where that vendor’s technology is mediocre. This is a poor allocation of scarce security resources.

“The advocated fragmented model, often called a “best-ofbreed” strategy, involves carefully selecting and integrating specialised tools from various vendors to create a tailored security posture. “This allows companies to address their specific risk profile with cutting-edge technology in each critical area.

Marcus Thorne, a veteran CISO, likens it to building a championship sports team. “You don’t win by hiring one company to supply all your players. You recruit the best striker, the best goalkeeper, and the best midfielder.

Similarly, in cybersecurity, I want the best tool for monitoring network traffic, the best for securing my cloud infrastructure, and the best for detecting advanced threats on endpoints.

The integration and orchestration of these tools become the coach’s playbook,” Thorne said. Experts argued that this fragmentation, when managed correctly, creates a more resilient security environment.

According to them, a failure in one system does not necessarily compromise the entire apparatus, as other independent layers remain active, adding that it fosters a competitive environment where innovation thrives.

They noted: “A fragmented ecosystem is an innovative ecosystem. It forces all vendors to continuously improve their offerings. The moment a point solution from a startup demonstrates a clear advantage, it can be integrated, driving progress across the entire industry. This competitive pressure is a key driver of ROI.”

However, the experts cautioned that this strategy is not a call for chaotic, unmanaged procurement. According to them, the success of a fragmented approach hinges entirely on two critical elements: integration and skilled personnel.