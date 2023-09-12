Experts advocate research in technology for economic recovery

Stakeholders in academics have harped on research in technology as one of the best factors to recover Nigeria’s falling economy. According to them, technology has become the backbone of the economy across the world, stating that each country has to develop its own technology to be economically buoyant. In a chat with New Telegraph, Dr. Mutolib Owolabi, a tech lecturer, noted that the country lacked the required research works to push its technology. According to him, the government and the relevant organisations are not investing much in research, which is the reason the country is not yet developing its indigenous technologies.

“We are not investing much in the research despite all the shouting by many government agencies. Again, we are not creating an enabling environment to make use of the little research we make here, and without these, we can it go far. “If we want our economy to bounce back and be buoyant again, we need technology, the real technology which we have to develop locally,” he said. According to him, Nigeria needs thorough research and application of the research for the revival and improvement of its falling economy and other sectors including education, agriculture, technology, etc. Sanya Ogundare, a tech expert, said the government and its agencies needed the technology research to make an informed decision, saying it was through research that challenges can be identified and dealt with to enhance productivity.

He stated: “It is no longer news that Nigeria faces challenges in diverse areas of the country’s economy, and what will help out is real research, application of such research will be helpful in these areas. “Organisations and manufacturers depend on the research produced by the research, they leverage on the research to enhance their productivity, and that this why they roll out new products.” He emphasised that the outcome of the research would be greatly helpful in improving the country’s economy. Already, stakeholders in the telecoms industry have continued to agitate for the development of indigenous technology. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it had committed over N500 million to Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions across the country to facilitate research and innovations to promote developments in the Nigerian telecommunications industry.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said the funds had been committed to research grants to universities and tertiary institutions including professorial chairs in the universities in salient areas to drive technology development. According to him, the Commission is now focused on supporting the academia in the commercialisation of the prototypes from the innovative research, saying this would be relevant to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy’s policy towards achieving indigenous technology for sustainable development of the country