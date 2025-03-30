Experts Advocate Policy, Mortgage Innovations For Inclusive Housing

Share

Real Estate Experts in Lagos have called for policy shifts, mortgage reviews, and private-sector-led innovations to achieve affordable mass housing for middle- and low-income earners in Nigeria.

They also emphasized the need to adopt green building practices alongside modern technology to enable faster and cheaper construction.

Speaking at the Nigeria Housing Dialogue 2025, organized by the sixteenth council in partnership with Capital City Development Ltd., the experts shared insights into the challenges and solutions for the sector.

Delivering the keynote address, Brian Reuben, Executive Chairman of The Sixteenth Council, highlighted the slow progress in housing finance and policy implementation, attributing it to a lack of continuity.

According to Reuben, Nigeria’s mortgage penetration remains below one percent compared to 30 to 40 percent in developed countries.

He urged the private sector, financial institutions, and civil society to take the lead in reshaping Nigeria’s housing future by developing private-sector-led mortgage finance models that provide realistic financing options for middle- and low-income earners.

Speaking on the topic “The Future of Affordable Housing in Nigeria: Policies and Innovations,” Reuben, represented by Amadi Iheukwumere, Partnership Director, called for a shift from traditional mortgages.

He advised developers and the private sector to adopt innovative financing and construction models while urging state governments to establish housing boards, streamline land acquisition processes, and attract investors.

He also called on banks and financial institutions to develop creative mortgage models tailored to the realities of Nigerian income levels.

Additionally, he encouraged civil society and the media to demand accountability, track progress, and expose failed projects.

Reuben further advised Nigerians to join housing cooperatives, invest in home savings plans, and advocate for policy reforms.

Delivering another keynote address, Uche Kalu, Group Managing Director of Capital City Development Ltd., spoke on “Urbanisation and Infrastructure: Rethinking Housing for Nigeria’s Growing Cities.”

Kalu, represented by his Business Development Manager, Rose Okpurhe, emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government, private sector, and investors in addressing shelter and financing gaps.

He also discussed the challenges of urbanization, the factors necessary for sustainable and resilient cities, and the interventions being implemented by his firm.

In a third keynote address titled “Unlocking Housing Finance: Bridging the Mortgage Gap,” Stephen Akintayo, Chairman of Gtext Homes, represented by the Managing Director, Farouq Usman, called for policies that would enable developers to build at single-digit interest rates while providing first-time homeowners with easier access to mortgages.

Kennedy Okonkwo, Founder of Victoria Crest Homes, and Christopher Lawrence, President of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, advocated for the nationwide adoption of the Lagos Homes model.

They also emphasized the need to continue the housing initiatives introduced by former Minister of Housing Babatunde Fashola, which promoted local content and created jobs in the housing sector.

They noted that these measures would address the current trend where only the wealthy can afford to buy, resell, or rent out homes, leaving middle- and low-income groups disadvantaged.

Olukayode Olusanya, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Group, called on the federal government to provide incentives and create an enabling environment to encourage state governors to invest in housing development.

Other speakers and panelists at the event advocated for crowdfunding, diaspora investments, rent-to-own schemes, and other innovative housing solutions.

During the event, the Sixteenth Council, in partnership with Capital City Development Ltd., unveiled the Nigeria Housing Report 2025.

The 57-page document, which was reviewed by Godswill Erondu, provides data-driven insights into market trends, the current state of housing, and recommendations for the sector’s future.

Maryjane Eze, Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman of The Sixteenth Council, said that both the report and the communiqué from the meeting would be presented to governments at all levels.

She reiterated the role of The Sixteenth Council as a think-tank organization committed to finding solutions to societal problems.

