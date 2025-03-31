Experts Advocate Massive Investment In Energy, Supply Chain, AI

Share

Some experts and professionals have called for massive investment in renewable energy, efficient supply chains and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance businesses and catalyse Nigeria’s economy.

They spoke at the ST. RACHEAL’s People’s Consulting Ltd, 2025 Talent Development and Retention Summit Series 2, titled: “Economic Opportunities” in Lagos.

Speaking, a Business Analyst, Mr Oluwadara Adeosun, said that Nigeria was blessed with vast resources which should be explored for economic prosperity and to enhance quality of life.

Emphasising the critical role energy plays in businesses, Adeosun said that massive investment in renewable energy would be a game changer for the country.

Calling for collaboration between the public and private sectors in the development of renewable energy, the analyst said that this would positively impact all sectors of the economy including health and education.

“The opportunity is there should the private sector want to tap into it. It is a collaboration between the private and public. “The opportunity in Nigeria is massive.

We have oceanic waves, lakes, dams and solar. “When we have more electricity in the country, it will improve quality of life, even our hospitals will be better,” Adeosun said.

Speaking, Dr Solomon Aigbavboa, a Supply Chain Expert, described supply chain as the lifeblood of any business either for individual or government.

According to Aigbavboa, supply chain leads to business success and sustainable sustainability, hence the need to ensure primary and secondary product flows in an effective and efficient manner for economic rebuilding.

He said that businesses needed supply chain because of high incidence of lost sales owing to sub-optimal production and inventory planning, harsh macro economy, inefficient maritime and inland transport distribution among others.

