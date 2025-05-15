Experts Advocate Human-Centric Telecom Infrastructure

Share

Leading telecommunications experts are urging a global shift toward human-centric infrastructure to address growing disparities in connectivity, privacy concerns, and environmental impacts.

At the forefront of discussions at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Global Summit, stakeholders emphasised that prioritising people, not just profit or technology, is critical to building equitable digital futures.

A human-centric approach focuses on designing networks that prioritise accessibility, affordability, and ethical safeguards.

Dr. Elena Martinez, a senior ITU advisor, stated: “Telecom infrastructure must serve communities, not corporations. This means involving locals in planning, ensuring rural areas aren’t left behind, and embedding privacy-by-design principles.”

CEO of Information Connectivity Solutions Limited (ICSL), Yemi Oshodi, issued a compelling call for the telecom industry to prioritise human needs over technological advancements alone.

Speaking at a recent industry forum in Lagos, Oshodi argued that infrastructure projects often fail to address real-world challenges, emphasising that “true progress is measured by how technology improves lives, not just connectivity metrics.”

He submitted that telecom infrastructure must serve people and fulfill it purposes, saying it has misses the mark if it doesn’t serve the people.

He emphasised that the purpose of any telecoms infrastructure is to serve people and solve their challenges. Oshodi, whose firm, ICSL, specialises in innovative telecom solutions across West Africa, criticised the sector’s frequent focus on system upgrades without considering accessibility, affordability, or community impact.

“A fiber-optic network means little if small business owners can’t afford data tariffs, or if rural clinics lack the tools to leverage telemedicine. Infrastructure must bridge gaps, not widen them,” he stated. Highlighting systemic gaps, Oshodi pointed to Nigeria’s urban-rural divide, where 40 per cent of rural populations still lack reliable internet access despite national broadband expansions.

He urged stakeholders to adopt a “bottom-up” approach, tailoring projects to local needs. Examples included co-designing networks with farmers to support agritech platforms and deploying solarpowered towers in off-grid areas to ensure sustainability.

The CEO also stressed infrastructure’s role in crisis response, citing ICSL’s collaboration with emergency services during recent floods in Kogi State. “When networks are designed with redundancy and community input, they become lifelines during disasters,” he noted.

He called for stronger public private partnerships, regulatory incentives for socially driven projects, and tech literacy programs to maximize infrastructure utility.

“Every tower, cable, and data center should answer a question: ‘Who does this empower?’ If we can’t answer that, we’ve built monuments, not solutions,” he concluded.

Industry analysts predict Oshodi’s remarks may reignite debates on equitable digital growth as Nigeria races to meet its 70 per cent broadband penetration target by 2025.

Nigeria’s ambitious goal to achieve 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025 is driven by a multi-faceted strategy addressing infrastructure, policy, and socioeconomic challenges.

They said deployment of terrestrial and submarine cables (e.g., Glo-1, MainOne) would enhance connectivity, while urging licensing of regional infrastructure companies to bridge rural-urban divides, funded by the government and private investors.

As 6G looms on the horizon, experts stressed that the time to act is now, saying: “Technology should uplift humanity, not control it. The choices we make today will define our digital legacy.”

Share