Experts Advocate Expanded Tech Training Initiatives To Empower Youths

Share

To secure Nigeria’s foothold in the global technology landscape, industry leaders are urging heightened investment in youth-focused tech education, stressing the indispensable role of private sector collaboration in cultivating advanced digital skills among young Nigerians.

During a recent tech innovation summit in Lagos, professionals and educators underscored the widening disparity between the surging demand for skilled tech talent and the limited capacity of current educational frameworks to address it.

Citing a World Economic Forum projection that over 60 per cent of jobs in the coming decade would demand advanced digital competencies, experts highlighted the persistent lack of access to quality tech training, particularly in developing nations like Nigeria.

While acknowledging the foundational role of governments and academic institutions, participants emphazised that private enterprises must actively help close this skills gap. Dr. Adaobi Eze, a tech education consultant, remarked: “Tech firms have a direct stake in fostering future innovators.

Through youth training programs, mentorship, and school partnerships, the private sector can build a talent pipeline crucial for sustained industry growth.”

She added: “The future favors the prepared. Equipping our youth is a collective duty.” Global tech leaders such as Google, Microsoft, and Nigerian startups have already initiated coding boot camps, scholarships, and internships to empower youth with expertise in AI, data science, cybersecurity, and software development.

Yet experts argued that these efforts must expand, particularly at the grassroots level. CEO of a Nigerian ed-tech firm, Tunde Oladipo, noted: “The issue extends beyond technology access to ensuring relevance and quality.

Programs must align with local industry demands and offer practical experience, areas where private sector synergy is vital. “We need programmes that are tailored to the needs of local industries and that provide hands-on experience.

This is where private sector collaboration is essential.” In addition to training, experts are calling for increased investment in infrastructure, such as providing affordable internet access and digital devices to underserved communities.

Youth representatives at the summit echoed these sentiments, emphasising the trans formative impact of tech skills on their lives.

Beyond training, stakeholders called for bolstered infrastructure, including affordable internet and digital devices in underserved regions, along side policies incentivising corporate support for tech education through tax benefits or public-private partnerships.

Youth attendees, who were at the summit shared first – hand accounts of tech skills’ transformative potential. “Coding reshaped my future. It unlocked opportunities I never imagined, every young person deserves this chance,” said Fatima Ahmed, 19, a tech program participant.

As digital transformation accelerates globally, experts warned that without urgent, collaborative action, the digital divide will deepen, sidelining millions of youths in an increasingly tech-driven economy.

Share