Experts Advocate Creation Of Favourable Policies To Boost Intra-Africa Tourism

Tourism, hospitality and travel industries’ practitioners have called on African leaders to create favourable policies that could guarantee seamless travel within the region.

They averred that it was time African leaders looked into the problem, proffer solutions and also ensure the optimal development of the tourism industry in the continent.

This was just as Malawi’s Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule, called on Africans to take pride in their products and drop their preference for Western goods, noting that it’s disheartening that Africans perceived western products as original while they jettisoned their products.

They made the clarion call at the two-day PYNE-NESG Africa Conference held at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The Conference which ended today, Thursday was themed “Tourism In Africa: Catalyst For Accelerated Economic Development”.

They expressed concerns that tourism in the continent was lagging behind due to difficulties Africans experience in their quest to travel within the region.

Speaking at the Conference which brother together key stakeholders in the tourism industry across the continent, the President of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria, Alex Nwuba, said the penetration of tourism in Africa was less than five per cent while some other countries had occupied over 95 per cent.

He said Africa had not been able to exploit the dividends of tourism due to problems such as insecurity, expensive air and bus fares, policies, lack of sufficient tourism budget, lack of education and others.

Nwuba advocated for a change in tourism policies and their implementation so that they would boost the movement of persons.

He also urged Africans to cultivate the habit of travelling within the region to guide against capital flight, as they made conscious efforts to build the African economy.

“Africa is at the centre of the world with the most beautiful nature, weather, beaches, deserts and all animals that do not exist anywhere in the world.

“We have all it takes to be world leaders in tourism but our policies must be looked into, we must make favourable policies that can guarantee seamless travels. Without free movement of persons, tourism cannot thrive,” he said.

As Africans, he further stated, “We must be hospitable, build trust within the African Union. We must also learn from one another as well as collaborate to achieve greatness.

“Unless we open up the continent, domestic tourism will not work as well as intra-regional trade.”

Nwuba also called for a culture shift in the management of operational barriers to the development of tourism.

Also speaking during a panel discussion on the topic “The Future of Tourism in Africa: Overcoming Barriers and Red Tapes in Intra-African Travel, Malawi’s Tourism Minister, Vera Kamtukule, said: “We are guiding our territories too much, it is an anomaly that must be corrected, AFCFTA will not work if we do not remove barriers, we need to look at value addition.

“Once new and favourable policies are made for seamless intra-Africa travels, the customs and immigration must be made to align with the policies.

“Tourism infrastructures must be harmonised across the continent, sustainability must be created. African leaders must be intentional about boosting domestic tourism.”

Earlier in her address, the founder and convener, the PYNE Africa Tourism Convention, Amaka Amatokwu-Ndekwu, said the conference was necessary to harmonise suggested policies that could help achieve seamless travels within Africa, noting that it was worrisome to observe that Africa with huge tourism potential is still lagging behind.

She said all recommendations generated during the conference would be forwarded to all African leaders to act on. She explained that this was the reason the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) was involved.