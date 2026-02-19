Experts Advocate Community Involvement In Preventing, Reporting Cases Of SRHR

Experts in public health, law, psychology, media, and human rights advocacy, at a recent panel discussion, have called for stronger community involvement in preventing and reporting cases of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), Making the call recently during a stage play on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), titled “Ajose,” the panelists emphasised that sexual abuse and violence remain serious challenges in Nigeria and stressed that victims must be protected, believed, and given access to proper support services.

The play “Ajose”was successfully staged at the Main Auditorium of the University of Lagos, Akoka. The event, organised by a non governmental organisation (NGO), Vision Spring Initiatives, brought together students, academics, health professionals, activists, and members of the public to engage in meaningful discussions on breaking the silence surrounding molestation, rape, and other forms of gender-based violence (GBV).

The powerful performance, “Ajose”, used drama and storytelling to highlight the painful realities faced by survivors of abuse and the harmful effects of silence in society. Through emotional scenes and relatable characters, the play encouraged the audience to reflect on the importance of speaking up, seeking justice, and supporting victims of genderbased violence.

During the panel discussion, speakers also highlighted the role of education in promoting sexual and reproductive health rights. They noted that young people need accurate information about consent, personal safety, and healthy relationships. According to the panelists, that included Jonah Ogbeide (cast as Mr Edward), Sarah Oshisanya, (cast as Carol), Ololade Awaye (representative from WARDC), and Kikelomo Oduyebo, the State Coordinator, Network of Reproductive Health Journalists Nigeria (NRHJN), and Barrister Chizelu Emejulu, schools and universities must serve as safe spaces where students can freely report abuse without fear of stigma or retaliation.

The panel further urged parents, guardians, religious leaders, and policymakers to work together to challenge harmful cultural norms that encourage silence. They called for improved enforcement of laws against sexual violence and greater investment in counseling centers, hotlines, and survivor rehabilitation programs across the country.

Speaking at the event, Ms Oduyebo reaffirmed the commitment of the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria, to the organisers to continuous advocacy and awareness campaigns. “Ajose is more than a stage play; it is a voice for the voiceless and a call for collective action against gender-based violence,” she added. The organisers pledged to continue using creative platforms to promote dignity, safety, and justice for all, especially women and young people.