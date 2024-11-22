Experts Advise Sales Professionals To Integrate Passions Into Their Strategies

Share

Experts have advised sales professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs to integrate their passions into their strategies.

Speaking at the third edition of the Sales Pro Conference in Lagos recently, industry experts explained to sales professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs how to master the art of closing deals.

The event, themed “Seal the Deal,” was powered by Pertinence Group and supported by PettySave Microfinance Bank.

The conference featured insightful panel sessions led by accomplished speakers, including the co-founders of Pertinence Group, Wisdom Ezekiel, and Sunday Olorunsheyi, PhD.

In their joint session, moderated by Tolu Oduselu, the duo delved into proven strategies for successful sales.

“Sales is a technique. It is a skill that must be acquired,” Ezekiel emphasized. “If you want to be a top salesperson, you must be taught. Interpret rejection differently—let ‘No’ sound like ‘Yes’ or ‘Try again.”

Olorunsheyi encouraged participants, among many things, to prioritize self-branding. He said: “Sell yourself first before selling your product. People must buy into you before they buy into your product.

“Building trust and rapport is essential; when customers feel a connection with you, they are more likely to be open to your offerings. So, find what works best for you and master it.”

Another highlight of the conference was a panel featuring former Pertinence staff turned successful entrepreneurs — Damilare Oshokoya, co-founder of Abode Assets, and Yemi Olodun, CEO of Hybrid Landtech. Moderated by operations expert Yemisi Itepu, the session offered practical advice on navigating the real estate sector and achieving sales success.

Oshokoya motivated attendees, saying, “What you hear in meetings like this will only inspire you, but nothing will change until you take action.”

He also advised salespeople to integrate their passions into their strategies, adding, “If you like football, use football to sell real estate. Whatever you like, use it to create your own sales strategy.”

On his part, Olodun highlighted the importance of thorough product knowledge, remarking, “In real estate sales, your knowledge must far exceed that of your prospects. To succeed, aim to be at least ten times more informed about the product than they are.”

The event concluded on a celebratory note as graduates of the Pertinence Real Estate Coaching Programme (PRECP) were awarded certificates. 43 graduates from the programme’s third cohort were present at the ceremony to receive their certificates, having successfully completed the programme.

Share

Please follow and like us: