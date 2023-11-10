Expert Warns On Pesticide Policy Failings In Africa

A stronger legislation is needed to curb the influx of illegal pesticide products in Africa, Fredrick Otieno, a chemicals risk manager and environmental planner at the Centre for Environmental Justice and Development in Nairobi, Kenya, has advocated. Otieno in an interview with SciDev.Net, said that Africa was using more pesticides, but there aren’t enough laws, rules, and policies to protect farmers from the harmful effects.

He said: “Although many countries have improved their regulatory frameworks on pesticides in the recent past in line with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organisation Code of Conduct on Pesticide Management, their legislation does not adequately address the risks posed, especially for Highly Hazardous Pesticides (HHPs).” Otieno believe that HHPs are pesticides that cause severe and sometimes irreversible harm to the environment and human health.

They result in millions of unintentional poisoning cases each year, often in lower-income countries, according to the FAO, with women and children working in agricultural environments the worst affected. According to him, “there is a need to strengthen market surveillance efforts to ensure illegal (unregistered and counterfeit) pesticides are identified and personal selling them prosecuted.”

The chemicals risk expert pointed out that registration of agricultural pest control products should be required by law and farmers should be able to obtain licenses to bring registered pesticides into a country, adding that anyone who flouts the rules should be penalised. But this is not always the case. Market surveillance to curb illegal imports and use in Africa is often lacking due to limited resources and illegal sales and use of chemicals are commonplace.

To address this challenge, government agencies should work together at border crossings and within countries to ensure that pesticide registrations remain valid, he suggested. “Pesticide products should not maintain their registration status indefinitely,” he explained, adding that “the law should provide for periodic reviews of registered pest control products. This ensures that pesticides that are problematic under local conditions of use can be identified and de-registered or their use restricted.”

A regular review of chemicals is still a challenge in Africa. The International Code of Conduct on Pesticide Management recommends that laws on pesticides should allow for approved pest control products to be reviewed. If new information emerges about how these products affect people’s health and the environment, the law should allow for them to be de-registered.