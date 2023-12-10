Expert Warns Nigerians, Hotel Managers Of Electrical Fires

An electrical expert, Engr. Samuel Oleka has raised an alarm over rising incidents of an electrical fire in the country.

Oleka highlighted five common causes of fire, known as one of the most vicious incidents that can occur in a home or a hospitality outfit, noting that electrical fire is considered the first step of every endeavor, either tourism–related or not.

According to him, “statistics released by the Lagos State Fire Service indicate that between January 2017 and July 2018, there were 3,000 fire incidents, with electrical fires occupying the top of the list with over 204 deaths, over 100 injuries and causing the loss of billions of naira in property damage for the period under review.”

Oleka, who is the Chief Technician Officer at the National Museum in Lagos, said that according to available data, “most electrical fires occur between December and March due to increased use of the heating appliance and lights and the dry weather. Most electrical fires start in places like bedrooms, living – rooms, and kitchens.

“Some electrical fires happen because of problems in the wiring or appliances failure, current surge but many occur due to mistakes or carelessness of homeowners, tourists or hotel staff who like overloading electrical outlets or extension cords.”

With help available in terms of information from electrical safety like Oleka, Nigerians need to take measures to prevent themselves and loved ones from becoming electrical fire statistics either when at home or out for tourism purposes.

He explained that most electrical fires are caused by faulty electrical outlets and old, outdated appliances. Other fires are started by faults in appliance cords, receptacles, and switches.”

According to him, it is dangerous to use an appliance with a worn or frayed cord which can send heat onto combustible surfaces like floors, curtains, and rugs that can start a fire.

While warning that another common cause is in the form of light fixtures, lamps, and light bulbs, he said, “Installing a bulb with a wattage that is too high for the lamps and light fixtures is a leading cause of electrical fires.”

To prevent this, he urged Nigerians to always check the maximum recommended bulb wattage on any lighting fixtures or lamps and never go over the recommended amount.

According to him, the main cause of electrical fire is tied to the misuse of extension cords. “Appliances should be plugged directly into outlets and plugged into an extension cord for any length of time.

“Only use extension cords as a temporary measure. If you do not have the appropriate type of outlets for your appliances, hire an electrician to install new ones,” he explained.

Speaking further, Oleka also identified “space heaters as a major cause of electrical fires. Because these types of heaters are portable, many times people put them too close to combustible such as curtains, beds, clothing, chair couches, and rugs”.

The last, he pointed out, is outdated wiring which often causes electrical fires. “If a home is over 40 years old, it may not have wiring capacity to handle the increased amounts of electrical appliances in today’s average home such as computers, widescreen television, electrical stove, microwaves, and air conditioners,” he concluded.