Expert Warns Influencers, Media Over Manipulation Of Public Opinion

Public affairs analyst and environmentalist, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has condemned the increasing abuse of the term; ‘breaking news’ by media organisations and online influencers, warning that it now serves as a tool for political manipulation and public distraction.

Onuesoke stated that many media platforms deploy breaking news headlines, not for genuine urgency, but to push politi- cal propaganda, create false alarms or divert citizens’ attention from critical national issues such as economic hardship, insecurity and policy failures.

According to him, this practice has become more rampant ahead of political cycles, where actors weaponise sensational headlines to smear opponents, distort public perception, or generate artificial tension in the polity.

“The reckless use of ‘breaking news’ has become a political weapon. Not every routine statement or rumour is breaking. Some media organisations now amplify ordinary stories to manipulate public sentiment or promote certain political narratives,” Onuesoke stated.

He emphasised that such distortion undermines democracy, weakens accountability and erodes the already fragile trust between Nigerians and the media.