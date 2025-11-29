New Telegraph

November 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Expert Warns Influencers,…

Expert Warns Influencers, Media Over Manipulation Of Public Opinion

Expert Warns Influencers, Media Over Manipulation Of Public Opinion

Public affairs analyst and environmentalist, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has condemned the increasing abuse of the term; ‘breaking news’ by media organisations and online influencers, warning that it now serves as a tool for political manipulation and public distraction.

Onuesoke stated that many media platforms deploy breaking news headlines, not for genuine urgency, but to push politi- cal propaganda, create false alarms or divert citizens’ attention from critical national issues such as economic hardship, insecurity and policy failures.

According to him, this practice has become more rampant ahead of political cycles, where actors weaponise sensational headlines to smear opponents, distort public perception, or generate artificial tension in the polity.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“The reckless use of ‘breaking news’ has become a political weapon. Not every routine statement or rumour is breaking. Some media organisations now amplify ordinary stories to manipulate public sentiment or promote certain political narratives,” Onuesoke stated.

He emphasised that such distortion undermines democracy, weakens accountability and erodes the already fragile trust between Nigerians and the media.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Zamfara: Female Police Cover 5km Road Walk Celebrating 70-Year In Service