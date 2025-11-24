Expert Warns Against Power Masterplan Distortion

Chief Executive Officer of Energy Culture Limited, Mr. Ahmad Damcida, has warned of the negative consequences of areas being transformed without commensurate transformation of the electricity or other forms of utility infrastructure or masterplan in the area.

He explained that some areas originally meant for residential settlements had been transformed to commercial or industrial areas without an upgrade to their electricity plan or provision.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he warned that such anomaly is against town planning guidelines and could cause some power challenges in the concerned areas.

He stated that it is apt that when areas are being transformed, such transformations should also be accompanied by upgrade of electricity infrastructure or other forms of utility for the area. Damcida said: “So, for example, if you look at Lekki in Lagos, Lekki Peninsula was designed as a residential layout.

Today, Lekki is a residential, commercial, and even industrial area. The power supply dynamics and the infrastructure environment to supply power in that axis has not been modified in the way the actual settlement got transformed. So the settlements are transformed from a purely residential to a commercial, residential and industrial within a mixed zone.

However, the utility has not transformed in this form. This is a big problem. “The consumer who takes electricity based on residential consumption has a different profile than a commercial consumer and a different profile from an industrial consumer.

So, the residential consumer has peace in the evening when it’s time to sleep. (4:46) That’s when everybody’s home. But the commercial consumer at that time, depending on what type of commercial business the commercial consumer is, that period of when people are home, the commercial consumer is not consuming, so it is a loss of capacity. “The industrial consumer, on the other hand, focuses on production.

And because this industrial consumer focuses on production, the day people are home on Saturdays, when they now have to now have to manufacture plenty, they take away the power from the residential people and they are consumed in their production, thereby creating scarcity and low shedding.

“So the erratic behavior of the grid is not because the grid does not have power. No, it is because the demand and supply balancing on the grid does not exist. Nobody has accurate data on consumption patterns and layout of the electricity supply infrastructure and even the demand and supply balance of the country.

So these things are what money cannot solve. You need to go gently so that you don’t also offset the commercial people in Lekki, for example, or the in dustrial people in Lekki because offsetting them will affect the economic productivity. Well, this is one way.”

He added: “Second, Ajegunle is seen as a low-income settlement. So from Ajegunle, all the way to the Satellite town, all the way to the border after Badagry to the Seme Border, is seen as a lowincome settlement. It is meant to be complemented by an industrial settlement.

“So you will look at a Creek road in Apapa, if you look at Agbara towards Badagry area, If you look at Isolo industrial, if you look at Oshodi industrial, they were meant to complement the low settlement areas, in terms of electricity consumption and even the tariff.

“So as I speak to you, our industries are off the grid. They all have their own active power generation due to the erratic supply of power in the network. So a lot of them are consuming electricity on their own. They have natural gas pipelines in their compound.

So the people in Ajegunle, for example, today are now called Band C because they don’t have anybody to hide under be enjoying electricity.

But ideally, town planning considers low income settlements to be close to industry, so that the inhabitants of those low-income settlements can find employment in those factories or industries within their settlement.

“The town planner is not a mad man, he designed it like this, so that there is economic balance that will reduce crime within the society. But when you try to alter electricity or utility architecture without considering the human transformation within those settlements, it creates a gap.

So this gap is not money that is going to solve it. No, it is for you to create stability in the network so that the Coca Cola of this world, the flour mills of this world, the agbara industrial layout completely, can now say we are going to the grid because the grid is stable and can accommodate us. And that way, there will not be offset to consumers through the low-income settlement.