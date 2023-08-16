Expert warns against corruption in implementation of FG’s palliatives

An economist, Mr. Marcel Okeke, has warned that corruption could derail President Bola Tinubu’s recently announced palliatives if not properly monitored and implemented, resulting in a situation where “goodies” that get to the state and local governments from the Federal Government would end up as “political patronage” to be dispensed along party lines. This is just as he commended the Federal Government on the Taiwo Oyedele-led Committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms, saying it will bring new revenue-generation ideas for Nigeria.

He further expressed optimism that the committee would work towards harmonising taxes to provide relief for companies and individuals. Okeke made the observations at the wellattended monthly forum of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) held in Lagos on Thursday.

The forum had as its theme; “The Impact of Post-Inauguration Fiscal, Monetary Policy Reforms on Nigeria’s Macroeconomic Environment.” Tinubu recently announced palliatives to cushion the effect of recent policy reforms on poor households and businesses. Of the N500 billion palliative (0.25% of the GDP), N75 billion is to be disbursed for manufacturing support; N125 billion for Micro, small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSME) financing ; N100 billion for CNG buses, and N200 billion for agricultural intervention.