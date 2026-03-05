Expert Warns African Leaders On Surveillance Risks In Chinese-Funded Govt Buildings

A commentator on geopolitical issues involving China and Africa, Martin Minns, has warned of potential surveillance risks in numerous African government buildings constructed by Chinese firms and provided as “gifts” to host countries.

In an opinion piece titled “The Year of the (Trojan) Horse? Chinese-built government buildings in Africa,” Minns noted that recent estimates indicate China has funded, designed or constructed more than 200 government buildings across the continent.

These include sensitive facilities such as foreign ministries, national parliaments and even a revamped State House in Nairobi, which he suggested could become potential Chinese listening posts.

Minns cited a 2018 report by the French newspaper Le Monde, which alleged that the Chinese-built African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa was transmitting data nightly to servers in Shanghai.

Although China denied the allegations and rejected the evidence at the time, Minns warned that similar vulnerabilities could exist in other government infrastructure built by Chinese firms across Africa.

Part of Minns’s commentary reads: “In 2018, a scandal erupted when the French newspaper Le Monde revealed that servers in the China-built African Union (AU) Conference Centre and Office Complex (AUCC) in Addis Ababa were transferring data to servers in Shanghai.