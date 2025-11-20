Expert Urges Youth Empowerment, Tech Policies As Data Science Drive Nigeria’s Future

As Nigeria continues to battle persistent electricity challenges and unreliable grid power, tech experts are calling for a data-driven approach to energy generation and distribution.

One such voice is a data scientist and renewable energy professional, Daniel Damilare Ezekiel, who believes that the integration of data science with solar technology could transform the nation’s power landscape.

Responding to a question on how renewable energy technology can work with data science to solve power challenges in developing countries like Nigeria, he explained that both fields are natural allies in driving sustainable solutions.

“I actually see renewable energy and data science as two fields that complement each other perfectly,” he said. “With the help of data analytics, we can optimise solar energy generation, predict demand patterns, and even detect potential faults before they cause system failures.”

He noted that combining solar installations with IoT-enabled sensors and machine learning models allows for real-time monitoring and intelligent performance adjustments, improving system reliability and minimising downtime.

According to him, such integration can make off-grid and mini-grid projects across rural communities more sustainable and scalable, thereby expanding clean, reliable power to underserved areas.

The expert, who has worked across data science and solar technology for over a decade, believes that this synergy is critical for Nigeria’s energy independence. “For a country like Nigeria, where power access is still a major issue, this integration can make a real difference,” he said.

Drawing from his experience at Perfect Seven Solar, he recalled a project that demonstrated how data science can revolutionise energy management. Using Python and advanced visualisation tools, his team analysed energy consumption and inverter performance across several client sites.

“The results were eye-opening,” he said. “We discovered inefficiencies that were causing unnecessary energy losses. Once we addressed those issues, we improved energy allocation, reduced costs, and boosted client satisfaction.”

The success of that project, he emphasised, reaffirmed his belief that data-driven insights are only valuable when translated into practical decisions that deliver real-world impact.

Having progressed from practical computer training in secondary school to earning a master’s degree in Data Science from the University of Sunderland, he attributed his growth to curiosity and continuous learning.

“My biggest advantage has always been curiosity,” he said. “I dedicate time each week to studying new technologies, whether through online courses, research papers, or hands-on experiments.”

Beyond personal study, he regularly engages with professional communities, forums, and workshops, believing that adaptability in technology comes from being open-minded and collaborative.

“The tech world moves fast, but if you stay curious and consistent, you’ll never fall behind,” he advised.

Asked about the barriers limiting Nigerian youths from thriving in the information technology space, he identified access, infrastructure, and mentorship as the biggest hurdles.

“There’s no shortage of talent among Nigerian youths — what’s often missing is access and opportunity,” he said. “Many have the drive and creativity but lack digital infrastructure, quality education, or proper mentorship.”

He urged policymakers to improve digital literacy, modernise school curricula, and establish innovation hubs that support young innovators. He also advocated for public–private partnerships that bridge the gap between education and employment, enabling young Nigerians to compete globally.

“Once young Nigerians have both the skills and the support, they can lead in innovation,” he noted.

Speaking on how Nigeria can leverage its youthful creativity for national transformation, he said the country must create an enabling environment where ideas can flourish.

“Nigeria’s young people are among the most innovative in the world,” he asserted. “What’s needed is a stronger framework to turn that creativity into scalable impact.”

He highlighted startup funding, digital infrastructure, and practical technical education as critical investments. Empowering young Nigerians to develop homegrown solutions in energy, health, and agriculture, he said, could transform the nation from a consumer of technology to a global innovator.

For him, sustainability and scalability remain at the core of every solution he designs — whether in data systems or solar installations.

“I focus on systems that are efficient, modular, and easy to maintain locally,” he explained. “Components should be serviceable without overreliance on imported expertise.”

Beyond his technical work, he is committed to mentorship and knowledge transfer, running workshops and mentoring young professionals.

“The best way to sustain growth in any field is through knowledge transfer,” he said. “My goal is to inspire the next generation to not just adopt these technologies, but to push them further — developing smarter, more sustainable solutions that move Nigeria forward.”

At a time when energy deficits and youth unemployment dominate Nigeria’s development challenges, his message is clear: innovation powered by data, driven by youth, and supported by policy could redefine the nation’s future.