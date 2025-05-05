Expert Urges Relaxation Therapy To Improve Workers’ Productivity

Share

A health and wellness expert Adenike Adebagbo has raised concerns about the growing issue of an overworked and stressed labour force.

The Chief Executive Officer of Beth Beauty Medical Spa Lagos was responding to a recently published workplace report.

In an interview the weekend, she noted that workplace stress affects both organisations and the national economy. She said: “A 2025 study shows nearly half of workers in the country suffer chronic stress, causing reduced productivity, mental health problems, and physical illnesses.”

Adebagbo referred to the Gallup State of the Global Workplace Report, which assesses how employees feel about their jobs and general life.

She said: “It found worker stress remains historically high, placing Nigeria sixth among SubSaharan African nations with the most stressed employees.”

