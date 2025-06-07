Expert Urges Parents To Invest In Children’s Education

Share

As part of efforts to combat illiteracy and ensure future generations contribute meaningfully to national development, finance expert Mr. Oluwagbenga Magbagbeola has urged parents to invest in the education of their children.

Magbagbeola, who made this call in a statement to mark 2025 Children’s Day celebrated on May 27, emphasized the need for parents to adopt a culture of education savings.

“It is high time we joined hands with the federal and state governments to develop our nation by promoting education. We cannot afford to expect the government to do everything for us,” he said.

Magbagbeola, Managing Director of Sycamore Investment and Asset Management Limited—which recently secured a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) license for fund management—highlighted his company’s efforts in pioneering educational initiatives that combine financial literacy with practical investment solutions.

“We’ve observed that parents who understand financial concepts are more likely to start investing early for their children,” he noted.

According to him, research conducted by the company revealed that families who integrate financial education with systematic investments achieve better long-term outcomes than those who delay action.

He cited the success of Ore and The Secret of Saving, a comic series launched by the firm in 2024 and distributed to schools and churches. The comic, which simplifies money principles for children through storytelling, sparked overwhelming interest.

“Schools began requesting additional copies as children enthusiastically engaged with the content. Interestingly, we discovered that children who understand money principles often influence their parents’ financial behavior,” he said, adding that families who read the comic together were more likely to open investment accounts.

Magbagbeola explained that this educational model addresses a critical gap in Nigeria’s economic landscape.

“With inflation at 23.71% as of April 2025, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, traditional savings methods are no longer effective for long-term education planning. The naira’s 70% depreciation against major currencies over the past year has made USD-denominated investments increasingly attractive for families considering international education,” he said.

He stressed that Nigeria’s capital market offers viable opportunities for disciplined long-term investors.

“The Nigerian Exchange Group’s 37.65% return in 2024 shows that equity investments can outpace inflation, although professional guidance is essential due to market volatility,” he said.

He also noted that financial technology platforms like Sycamore have made professional investment management more accessible, allowing parents to start systematic wealth-building with as little as ₦8,000 monthly.

Citing a practical example, he shared the story of a Lagos-based marketing executive, Funmi Adebayo (not her real name), who calculated the future cost of university education for her two-year-old daughter.

“Today’s ₦5 million university degree could cost over ₦85 million by 2040 if inflation remains unchecked. Adebayo realized that saving alone would not be enough—she needed to start investing,” he said.

According to him, her story reflects a growing trend among Nigerian middle-class families who are turning away from traditional savings in favor of systematic investment as education costs soar.

“Premium universities now charge between ₦2–8 million annually, while elite secondary schools in Lagos and Abuja demand ₦5–15 million per year,” he said.

He explained that families who begin investing ₦18,000 monthly when their child is two years old can accumulate about ₦5 million by university age, assuming a 12% annual return. However, delaying the start until the child turns 10 would require monthly contributions of ₦42,000 to reach the same target.

Magbagbeola said this stark financial reality has inspired innovation in how financial firms approach family planning.

“For families like the Adebayos, integrating education and investment planning has transformed their financial mindset. As the mother said, she now understands that starting early, even with small amounts, is more powerful than waiting for the perfect time.”

He concluded by urging parents to act now: “As education costs continue to outpace general inflation, Nigerian parents must make a choice—begin systematic investment with manageable amounts today, or face significantly greater financial pressure in the future.”

