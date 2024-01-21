Expert Urges Osun Radio Houses To Comply With Federal, State Laws

The Director of Projects and Data Management of Global Transaction Nigeria Limited (GTNL), Morenike George-Taylor, has charged Radio stations in Osun State to always operate in line with Federal and State laws.

The Director who gave the charge at the weekend during a stakeholders meeting with radio stations in the state also hinted that all companies regardless of their sector of operations need to comply with the Osun State Environment Protection Law 2022 and its amendment

Some of the Radio stations in attendance are Diamond Fm, Ilesa, Oodua 90.99 Fm, Ile-ife, Redeemer’s 103.5 Fm, Ayekooto 88.3 Fm Iwo, Timsed Broadcasting Service, Ijebujesa and Crown Fm Ile-ife.

According to her “In as much as we want a win-win relationship with all Radio stations in the state, there are abandoned masts in Osun and the telecommunications sector needs to ensure that proper approvals are obtained

She equally pointed out the need to remove abandoned masts within the State and the fact that the State would work with the Radio stations to create a win–win relationship.

Taylor noted that in Working with Radio stations, Osun State has tactfully stopped any instances of multiple taxation of any State taxes on telecommunications infrastructure within the State.

She stressed further that Osun State has streamlined all State approvals relating to telecommunications infrastructure including masts and cables to a one-stop shop which is the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation.

Taylor contended that “Osun State has chosen to exercise its powers to grant State approvals, permits and licenses under the NCA through the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, while the sole consultant to the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation on telecommunications infrastructure in Osun State is Global Transactions Nigeria Limited (GTNL).”

She, therefore, remarked that GTNL is willing and open to coordinate negotiations and negotiate between Radio Stations and the Osun State Government on a case-by-case basis to create a win–win situation for the State Government and Radio Stations.

Taylor however commended the Governor of Osun State Ademola Adeleke for always prioritizing the interests of the people of Osun State and improving the way business is done while protecting the environment.

At the Stakeholders meeting, GTNL was represented by the Chairman, Rotimi George–Taylor and Morenike George–Taylor, the Director of Data and Project Management, Hon, Commissioner for Environment and sanitation – Hon. Mayowa Adejonrin, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, Mr. Richard Oyegbami.