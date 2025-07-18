Expert Urges Nigerian Farmers To Focus On Smart, High-Return Agric Investments

A gribusiness expert, Mr. Samson Ogbole, has urged Nigerian farmers to abandon long-gestation crops and focus on smart, high-return agricultural investments that ensure quicker and more sustainable profits.

He made this call during the “BIC Soilless Concept Master Class on Hydroponics and Agribusiness Management” held in Ogun State recently.

Ogbole, who is the Chief Executive of Soilless Farm Lab, emphasised the need for a businessoriented approach to farming, highlighting the inefficiencies and risks associated with traditional practices.

He said: “We must begin to think like entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector,” he said. “Our goal should be to maximise every naira invested, with tangible and timely returns that can sustain livelihoods.”

He pointed to greenhouse vegetable cultivation as a prime example of a fast, efficient, and profitable farming model.

Vegetables grown in controlled environments, he noted, offer shorter harvest cycles, improved quality, and year-round production giving farmers a consistent income stream and an edge in offseason markets.

Ogbole also stressed the advantages of protected cultivation systems, including better pest and disease control, reduced weatherrelated losses, and increased yields.

According to him, the future of Nigerian agriculture lies in adopting innovative technologies such as hydroponics and integrating them with solid agribusiness strategies that prioritise profitability and sustainability.

The masterclass, hosted by Soilless Farm Lab, provided practical training in hydroponics and agribusiness management, equipping participants with the tools to transition to modern, resilient farming systems.