Expert Urges Govt To Provide Funding For Research, Tech Devt

Share

The Vice President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, has urged governments at all levels in Nigeria to allocate adequate funding for research and technology development.

Agubata lamented the heavy reliance on imported products, emphasising that Nigeria could become a leading producer if sufficient funding was provided for research to drive technological advancements.

Speaking at a forum recently, she pointed out that while research and technology funding exist, the resources are not properly directed to the right areas.

She also highlighted a disconnect between academic learning and industry practices, noting that many students encounter essential machinery for the first time during their industrial training.

To bridge this gap, she advocated for stronger collaboration between universities and industries and called for the commercialisation of university research findings.

She urged university management across the country to support research and enhance engineering education to drive industrial development.

Meanwhile, in January 2024, the Federal Government approved N5.1 billion in research grants to boost research and development for economic and technological progress.

Under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) National Research Fund (NRF) 2023 Grant Cycle, the government allocated N5.128 billion to fund 185 research proposals.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration approved the sum of N5.128 billion for the funding of 185 successful research proposals under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) National Research Fund (NRF) 2023 Grant Cycle.

The approval was conveyed by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman following the report of the TETFund National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee (NRFS&MC) which recommended the funding of the 185 research proposals after a rigorous screening exercise which commenced in March 2023 with the receipt of 4,287 Concept Notes from prospective applicants.

A breakdown of the approval indicated that the sum of N3.784 billion was approved for the Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation (SETI) thematic group; N759.875 million for Humanities and Social Science (HSS) while Cross Cutting (CC) received N583.669 million with individual grants ranging between N8 million and over N46 million.

Some of the approved research works according to their thematic groups included Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation (SETI); application of the Hydro-Biogeochemical Framework to develop a National Rural Water Quality Assurance Plan for Sustainable Water Quality Management in Nigeria;

Development and use of doubled Haploid Maize Lines for improved maize yield and tolerance to armyworm (Spodoptera Frugiperda); development of an Intelligent Multichamber Evaporative Cooling Preservative System for PostHarvest Storage of Selected Fruits in Nigeria; development of Electric Vehicle with Special Tracking Features, etc.;

Development of a Cocktail of Novel Thermostable Recombinant Lignin Degrading Enzymes from Lignolytic Bacteria Genome for Biofuel Production from sugarcane bagasse; utilisation of scrap tires and plastic wastes as aggregate Conductive Material for Renewable Energy Storage System; development of Appropriate Technology for Production of Aluminum Alloy Sacrificial Anodes for Applications in Nigeria Oil and Gas Inxustry; as well as development of an Economical Low Voltage Programmable Electroporator and Investigation of Pulse Electric Field for Wound Healing and Cancer Treatment; etc.

Despite these allocations, industry analysts remain skeptical about the actual implementation of these projects. They urge the government to ensure that research funding translates into tangible technological advancements and innovation.

Share

Please follow and like us: