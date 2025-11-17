Expert Urges Farmers To Embrace Agric Insurance

An agronomist, Lawal Masa has advised farmers to embrace agricultural insurance services to reduce losses. He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Bauchi.

Masa said good insurance services would encourage prudent management of capital and proper preservation of the produce. He said insurance scheme would protect farmers against losses arising from high cost of inputs and climate-related challenges.

The expert urged farmers to enrol in the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) scheme, to protect themselves against weather-related risks. Masa advised farmers against hasty sales of grain at harvest, to enable them to generate more gain from their investments.

“Avoid excessive borrowing, cultivate lands within your means. Peace of mind comes from prudent planning and faith in God. “High cost of inputs, weak consumer purchasing power and soaring labour expenses are the major challenges that confronted farmers during this cropping season.

“Farmers need to show resilience and ensure proper planning to sustain agricultural development in the state,” he said.

Masa linked shortage of farm labourers to lucrative ventures such as mining which was attracting youths at the detriment of agriculture. He stressed the need for the state government to adopt proactive measures to enhance farmer access to inputs and free interest credit facilities, to encourage productivity.