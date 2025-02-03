Expert Urges Action To Tackle Rising Male Depression

Share

An Environmental activist Awa Emmanuel has called for greater awareness and stronger support systems to help men cope with the oftenoverlooked burden of depression.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday, Emmanuel described the rising cases of male depression as a serious concern requiring urgent intervention to safeguard mental well-being.

He emphasised that depression is a silent killer, gradually consuming those who ignore their emotional distress. “When you don’t eliminate what tries to destroy you, it eventually takes over and consumes you entirely,” he said.

According to him, mood disorders, persistent sadness, and loss of interest in daily activities are becoming more widespread and need immediate attention.

He noted that feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness, and guilt are increasingly common in today’s fast-paced world, making it crucial to address this crisis.

