Expert To Youths: Tap Into Automation Training For Brighter Future

An Information Technology and Human Resources expert, Engr Seton Senu, has urged youths in Nigeria to tap into smart home automation training for a better and brighter future.

Senu, the Chief Executive Officer of SO TechAfrica Limited, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Lagos. According to him, the future of homes is Smart.

He said: “With Nigeria’s Smart home markets projected to reach over 284.6 US Dollars, by 2025, according to Statista, now is the perfect time to unlock new career opportunities.

“This training program incorporates digital tools to facilitate learning, schedules regular content updates to cover emerging smart home technologies, and employs analytics to monitor progress and tailor learning paths for improved outcomes.

This helps one to gather insights from skill gap analysis and self-assessments.

“The training particularly through an electronic learning guide with a blended solution that incorporates physical hands-on training to benefit employees and employers in highly personal ways.

