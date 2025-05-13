Expert To Keyamo: Reconsider Stance On NCAT’s Split

Share

Aviation expert and CEO of Starburst Aviation, UK, Capt. David Olubadewo, has asked the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to reconsider plans to decentralise the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

He emphasised that the school had achieved the status of an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regional centre of excellence and remained one of the best aviation schools in Africa. Olubadewo, who spoke to New Telegraph in Lagos at the weekend, described NCAT as a unique institution.

“NCAT, as it is, is wonderful. It’s one of the best in Africa, if not the best. Location-wise, everything about it is unique. It’s a centre of excellence. Therefore, decentralisation is ill-advised.

Having observed aviation training institutions internationally, I can attest to NCAT’s unique and highly valuable attributes. Some people may not be able to say what I’m saying,” he stated.

He argued that instead of splitting NCAT, the Federal Government should elevate it to a full-fledged university, akin to Embry-Riddle University, or affiliate it with top American universities specialising in aviation.

He believes this would further strengthen NCAT’s regional centre of excellence position. Highlighting Nigeria’s vast population and limited aviation schools, Olubadewo proposed establishing four new aviation schools: one in the South-East, one in the South-West, one in the North-Central, and one in the North-East of Nigeria; creating new schools across different geopolitical zones of Nigeria to make aviation education accessible to diverse backgrounds and tribes, regardless of financial constraints.

“For me, I don’t believe the right thing is to split NCAT, even being a former pilot instructor in NCAT Zaria; at least I have worked there, and I know what the school is all about, and I would plead with him that it is a centre of excellence on its own.

It should be supported and upgraded to a proper university. Under his watch, it will be a fantastic legacy for him and Mr. President,” he posited.

“Create four schools around the country; let’s have as many air traffic controllers as possible, more pilots and more engineers, even meteorologists because meteorology is part of aviation; not all of us can go abroad to study.

“How is a poor boy who sees aircraft flying and says I want to be a pilot, achieve his dream to fly and acquire education? Remember how my father got into aviation through the ECWA missionaries?

My father never had the money to train himself. He didn’t come from a wealthy family, and we should be able to change things for everybody to achieve their dream, a legacy I believe the Aviation Minister and Mr. President can achieve.

“In Nigeria we should not be limiting people’s children or the future of their children because they are poor. No. We already have a class distinction in Nigeria and we shouldn’t be promoting that in aviation.

We shouldn’t. “If my father can be an aeronautical engineer, why can’t anybody aspire to be a pilot? Why should money be the problem to deter them? We should be able to change things around,” he stated further.

He also expressed concerns about the costs and sustainability of decentralising NCAT, suggesting that future ministers might reverse the decision, deeming it a waste of resources.

“It makes no sense; it’s just a waste of money. And I can guarantee you, in the next 10 years, one minister is going to come back and say, everybody, go back together,” he noted.

He also advocated monetising NCAT’s activities and compelling government aviation and allied establishments to train personnel locally rather than abroad and also stressed the importance of creating opportunities for aspiring pilots and engineers, regardless of socioeconomic status.

Noting that the International Aviation College (IAC), Ilorin, is the only aviation college complementing NCAT, he urged the Federal Government to partner the school to expand its capacity.

President Bola Tinubu in December 2024 made an announcement to split NCAT into six campuses and this has continued to spark debates, with Olubadewo warning that such a move could undermine NCAT’s excellence. Instead, he champions creating new aviation schools and programmes as a more impactful legacy.

