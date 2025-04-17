Expert To FG: Prevent Bats From Going Into Extinction

Share

In celebration of the 2025 International Bat Appreciation Day, Nigerian conservationist, Dr Benneth Obitte, has urged the Federal Government to raise awareness about the important role bats play in the ecosystem.

Speaking at the virtual press conference, Obitte said bats are the most efficient seed dispersers and planters of trees. He said bats play critical roles not just in the ecosystem, but also to humans and the general environment.

Obitte said: “Bats are perhaps the most efficient seed dispersers, like I would say, planters of trees. “I typically ask people, how do you imagine all these big trees just started growing in these very precarious places in the forest?

“So, the reason why bats are very efficient in tree planting is because the fruit bats, the group of bats we call the fruit bats, feed on fruits.

“And sometimes when they just pick these fruits, they don’t hang out around the trees to eat them. “So, they pick the fruits and then they keep flying.

And some of them fly hundreds of kilometres in just one night. “So, and while they are flying, they keep sucking on the fruits to just take the juice.”

