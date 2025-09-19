Expert To CBN: Adopt More Aggressive Inflation Targeting

The Chief Executive Officer of The CFG Advisory, Mr Tilewa Adebajo, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to be more aggressive in inflation targeting, stating that this is key to curbing the country’s current high inflation rate.

Inflation targeting is a monetary policy framework where a Central Bank publicly announces a specific numerical target for inflation and uses its policy tools, such as interest rates, to achieve it.

Harping on the need for the CBN to adopt more aggressive inflation targeting, while speaking during a discussion on ARISE NEWS, on Thursday, Adebajo, disclosed that well-established research shows that Nigeria can only sustain Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 8 to 10 per cent if inflation is kept below 12 per cent.

As he put it: “If you take a look at the research we’ve done over 30 years in Nigeria, GDP growth of 8 to 10 percent only happens when inflation is 12 percent or lower. It’s a statistics for Nigeria. So if you cannot get inflation to 12 percent on a real basis, you cannot achieve that growth.”

The financial expert, who said he expects the apex bank to cut interest rates by the fourth quarter of this year, also stated that the government needs to cut down on expenditure as this is a key driver of inflation.

He said: “If inflation comes down to 12 percent, everybody will benefit.” The CFG Advisory boss, who contended that Nigeria, “is not yet in a debt crisis,” despite the surge in the country’s total debt in recent years, called for urgent fiscal reforms to ensure sustainable economic growth.