Expert to CBN: Abandon Free Float of Naira Now

The Managing Direc- tor and Chief Exec- utive Officer (MD/ CEO), BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to urgently reconsider its attempts to float the naira. The financial expert, who stated this in an article made available to New Telegraph, blamed the free fall of the naira at the foreign exchange markets in recent days to the, “free float regime now in place for the determination of the rate of exchange of naira,” and advised the apex bank to immediately return to a managed float rate regime.

He warned that if the return to a managed float rate of ex- change is delayed or postponed, it risks, “allowing the bottom to fall off the Nigerian economy,” noting that, “such a development would unleash cataclysmic outcomes that will undermine the stability of the world economy, not only that of the sub region.” According to Chizea, the country’s authorities should re- turn to a managed float regime in the same manner that they decided to cap Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices despite removing fuel subsidy.

He also criticized what he described as the country’s “current obsession with the parallel market rates,” contending that efforts by the CBN to unify exchange rates would not tackle the challenge posed by the parallel market. He stated: “For as long as we are not able to boost supply of dollars to the market in a fairly sustainable manner, there is no magic that could be performed for the much desired appreciation in the rates; there are no strategies I know that can deliver that outcome. “We, therefore, must wake up to smell the coffee and stop living in denial! We must drive an informed consensus on what the rate should be and simply target it being prepared to wrestle with the fallouts. The time for a return to managed float rate of exchange is now.

We postpone it at the risk of allowing the bottom to fall off the Nigerian economy. Such a development would unleash cataclysmic outcomes that will undermine the stability of the world economy, not only that of the sub region.” He further stated: “The current obsession with the parallel market rates is dumb- founding. We recall that the immediate past regime did its utmost to discredit this market, not without objective reasons. This is an ill-defined market with questionable depth that accommodates money launderers, speculators and assorted hustlers, rent seekers, and sundry shady characters driven mainly by the quest for personal aggrandizement.

It is a discredited market which, as far as the authorities are concerned, must not be allowed to call the shots as it would appear to be currently the case. “But currently we have been celebrating the fact that we have unified the rates! By celebrating that phantom feat, we were simply chasing shadows. The black market rates cannot be breached. It has been reported that the spread which narrowed to under 5% has now broadened to close to 20%! “And we read that the authorities have gone ahead to continue to revise the rates for the calculations of the payment of import duties to the chagrin of importers to align with on- going rates, causing undesired instability as well as stoking the inflationary spiral.”

Chizea suggested that in order to boost the naira, the country’s authorities should introduce deliberate measures to curb the demand for foreign exchange, such as the possibility of stopping the importation of the petroleum products and encouraging inflow of diaspora remittances. “There is now the need to come to terms with the fact that it can no longer be business as usual with the management of the rate exchange. Free float of the naira as has now been made quite clear to us all is not the panacea and must be discarded otherwise we are heading for a bankrupt economy which might precipitate a revolution in the land if the pains