Expert Seeks Women Participation in Leadership

A Human Relations Expert, Mrs Lara Yeku, says women should be encouraged to participate in leadership roles in all spheres of the economy to change the social norms against them. Yeku, Head, Human Resources-Food, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, said this at the end of a two- day workshop in Abeokuta. The workshop was organised by the Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association in collaboration with Friedrich Ebert Stiftung.

Speaking on the topic: ”Attitude, Practice and Social Norms Against Women: Key Gender Equality Issues In The Food, Beverage and Tobacco Industry in Nigeria”, Yeku said that women should be allowed to be in decision making bodies at all levels of government. She said that inclusion of women in decision making was part of strategies and solutions to change the social norms against them in the society, especially in trade unions.

According to her, such participation will enable women to acquire confidence and trust in themselves to overcome bias. She said that other strategies were to advocate for and implement policies and legislation to promote gender equality and promote women’s rights in the workplace. ”Government and private organisations should ensure that labour laws include provision for gender equality in trade unions.

”They should develop antidiscrimination and anti-harassment policies as well as enforce them . ”Government and private organisations should also promote education and awareness campaigns about the importance of gender equality and the role of women in trade unions in the society,” she said.

The human relations expert noted that some of the bias against women included fairness and equity, sexual harassment, workplace assault, lack of promotion and bosses wanting what you cannot give. Yeku stressed that women should have confidence and trust in themselves, and also appreciate when changes are made as part of the approach to overcome bias.