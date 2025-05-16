Expert Seeks More Haematologists, Stem Cell Centres In Nigeria

Share

A Professor of Haematology and Blood Transfusion at Edo University Iyamho, Marcellinus Uchechukwu Nwagu, has urged the federal government to establish stem cell transplantation centres in each of the six geopolitical zones to make the service more accessible and affordable for Nigerians.

Nwagu made the call while delivering the 17th Inaugural Lecture of the institution. He disclosed that Nigeria has only about 200 registered haematologists serving a population of over 200 million, amounting to one haematologist per one million people.

He emphasized that the only known cure for sickle cell disease is a successful haematopoietic stem cell (bone marrow) transplant. However, he noted that access to such treatment remains limited.

The professor also expressed concern over the country’s low rate of regular blood donation, which he said contributes to the unavailability of blood products in hospitals.

“We recommend greater awareness campaigns in churches and the introduction of free routine population screening, even in primary schools, as many adults don’t know their haemoglobin genotype,” he stated.

Nwagu highlighted the challenges posed by the high cost and limited availability of cytotoxic drugs used in treating blood-related disorders, calling on the government to ensure these drugs are accessible and affordable in public hospitals.

He further recommended that the determination of sickle cell status should be mandatory for all prospective couples and called for legislation to enforce compulsory genotype screening before marriage.

As part of broader advocacy efforts, he appealed to Nigerian first ladies to adopt the sponsorship of one haemoglobin SS (HbSS) transplant per year as a pet project, which could result in 36 transplants annually and up to 142 transplants over a four-year tenure.

In his remarks, the Acting Vice Chancellor of Edo University, Dawood Egbefo, said inaugural lectures would soon become a critical benchmark for academic advancement. He reaffirmed the university’s commitment to academic excellence, backed by a team of highly qualified and dedicated staff.

