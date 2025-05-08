Expert Seeks FG’s Assistance In Reducing Cost Of Building Materials, Household Items

Share

A building materials expert and Chief Operations Officer of Fufubiao Group of Companies, Abdulrasheed Akanni Okoya, has called on the Federal Government to support local producers of building materials and household items in order to reduce costs and ease financial burden on Nigerian families.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, yesterday, Okoya highlighted the need for urgent government intervention to make building materials and essential household items more affordable amid rising economic challenges.

He said: “We established Fufubiao in 2019 to fill the gap in the household items sector. “It is high time the Nigerian government took proactive steps to support producers of building materials and home essentials such as sanitary wares, furniture, security doors, lighting, hotel supplies, cleaning equipment, and office supplies.”

He noted that inflation has drastically affected cost of living, compelling many Nigerians to prioritise food over other basic necessities.

As a result, access to essential household items and decent housing has become increasingly difficult for the average citizen.

