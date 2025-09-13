Expert Seeks Elevated Design Standard In Manufacturing Sector

A Nigerian-born Senior Process Engineer in the United States of America (USA), Mr. Femi Olorunnaiye, has advocated for “Piping and Instrumentation Diagramme (P&ID), an elevated design standard, in ensuring safety and precision in chemical manufacturing in the country.

Olorunnaiye, in a statement on Friday, said that P&ID plays a critical role in developing construction and operation in emerging economies like Nigeria.

P&ID is the master schematic diagram designed for guiding plant construction, commissioning, and operation.

Olorunnaiye is a Senior Process Engineer at Fluor Corporation; a consulting firm in Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Management (EPCM) industry, Houston, Texas, USA,

He described chemical manufacturing as “an unforgiving industry when it comes to safety issues”, adding that minor errors in design documentation could lead to catastrophic consequences.

“A P&ID is the living grammar of the plant. If it’s unclear or outdated, the facility faces technical and regulatory risks,” he said.

According to him, from concept to implementation, every plant design starts with the Process Flow Diagram (PFD), outlining process logic, material balances, and major equipment.

He explained that P&ID translates these concepts into precise specifications, detailing pipe sizes, valve types, material codes, and control instruments.

“Every PFD line must be detailed in the P&ID. This transition is critical. Discrepancies between the PFD and P&ID, often undetected until construction, can cause costly revisions and operational hazards.

“Ensuring consistency between these documents is vital to project success, “he said.

Speaking on material selection for safety, Olorunnaiye emphasised, “Material selection is the cornerstone of P&ID design.”

He cited instances where using improper materials, such as carbon steel for corrosive hot sour gas, resulted in premature failures. “Such choices violate ASME standards and compromise plant integrity,” he cautioned.

According to him, Material Selection Diagrammes (MSDs) and piping class codes are essential to match materials to process conditions.

“Changes in temperature, pressure, or corrosivity must be marked with new line numbers to avoid hidden vulnerabilities that threaten safety and longevity,” he added.

Olorunnaiye highlighted the significance of valves in P&IDs, stating they are crucial for control, safety, and reliability.

“A valve’s role goes beyond opening or closing. Its trim, pressure class, and actuation must suit the process.

“Expensive materials like Satellite-coated trims or Hastelloy internals prevent erosion, leakage, or failure during upset conditions. Properly specified valves ensure the plant operates safely and efficiently, even under challenging circumstances,” he said.

The Engineer also emphasised that line numbering is crucial for traceability, especially in large plants with thousands of interconnected lines, where a disciplined numbering system is essential.

According to him, each line must be uniquely coded to reflect its size, service, and class.

“Line numbers are the process’s DNA. A missing or duplicated identifier risks construction errors, procurement mistakes, and unsafe operations. Centralised line lists consolidate attributes, fostering transparency across process, mechanical, piping, instrumentation, safety, and procurement teams, ensuring project clarity and coordination,” he said.

The expert emphasised that P&ID development requires collaboration across disciplines. According to him, the process engineers map flows; piping engineers specify drains and vents, control specialists secure safety loops, while operations teams focus on maintenance requirements.