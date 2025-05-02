Expert Seeks AI Integration In Mechanical Engineering For Enhanced Safety

Share

Olusola Ayoola, Chief Executive Officer of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN), on Friday, called for the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in mechanical engineering practises to enhance safety in the field.

Ayoola made the call during the 2025 Public Lecture of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) and Induction of new corporate members into the institution in Lagos.

The theme of the lecture is “Creating a Smarter and Safer Future with Mechanical Engineering Solutions.”

The expert said that AI is capable of analysing vast amounts of data, predict potential failures and optimise system performance, thereby reducing risks and improving overall safety.

He highlighted predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring and optimised design as some of the potential benefit of AI integration in mechanical engineering.

He said, “To properly integrate AI in the field of mechanical engineering, we must have constructive AI regulations, increased investors focus in AI based systems that are locally developed.

“We must also have standardised data protocols, employment and skill development platforms where companies can promote AI.

“The future we anticipate is to see Intelligent monitoring of all commercial mechanical systems.

“To see fully autonomous factories with minimal human operators but more remote supervisors and having Hardware as a Service (HaaS) with global accessibility.”

Ayoola said to realise this future, AI knowledge and talent development must be upscaled.

He said this would entail integrating Al into the academic curriculum, ensuring deliberate children’s exposure to software and game development skills early enough and establishing extended multidisciplinary research applications.

According to him, with an increasingly care-free generation faced with increasingly complex challenges, the world needs smarter yet safer mechanical systems.

“I will advise that we all harness the potential in AI for a safer and smarter mechanical solution as we also explore collaboration to achieve our goals,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Alhassan Mohammed, National Chairman of NIMechE, said AI should not be perceived as a tool for disruption but such that could be used to enhance collective operations.

Mohammed was represented by Mrs Funmilade Akingbagbohun, former National Chairman of NIMechE.

He said the lecture was of utmost importance considering pressing societal challenges of climate change, insecurity, food scarcity and rapid urbanisation.

He tasked the newly inducted corporate members of the institution on commitment and dedication to the course of the profession.

He also advised them on grooming the younger ones.

He said, “Today’s lecture is a call to action for all of us. It is a reminder that the future we seek, one that is smarter, safer and more sustainable, must be engineered by design.

“And that design must be led by us, the mechanical engineers of Nigeria.”

Mr Bayo Erinle, Chairman of Lagos chapter of the institution, described engineers as classical solution providers in any economy.

Erinle said that mechanical engineering, being the bedrock of all engineering provided the receptacle for generating solutions to the challenges in the ecosystem.

He said the lecture was meant to educate how technocrats, innovators and entrepreneurs should prepare to reap full benefits from the adoption of AI.

“With technological advancements in the world, we must innovate and adopt proven technologies to meet the needs of tomorrow.

“This is necessary because artificial intelligence and its applications are already disrupting economic and industrial landscape of the whole world.

“This 2025 lecture is one of the means of showcasing a technology that is shaping the economic and industrial landscape of the world,” he said.

Otunba Francis Meshioye, President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), underscored the role mechanical engineers play in the manufacturing space.

Meshioye represented by Dr Segun Alabi, Assistant Director, Corporate Affairs Communications, MAN, congratulated the institution for their commitment to reshaping the engineering landscape.

Six mechanical engineers were inducted as corporate members of the institution as well as 131 graduates of the Lagos State University (LASU).

Some of the inductees were Gbadebo Jimoh, Amaku Anene, Amaefuna Chukwuma, Omogiade Ekhourutomwen, Habibat Quadri and Utong Abraham.

