Expert Seeks 15-Year Compulsory Education Of 3-12-4 Model

A call has gone to the Federal Government to institutionalize a 15-year compulsory education by adopting the 3-12-4 education model where each stage has a clear national purpose, as part of moves to restructure Nigeria’s education system and transform schools into centres of excellence for optimal performance.

The call was made by the Founder/Executive Director, Slum2School Africa, Mr Orondaan Otto, who noted that Nigeria’s greatest weakness in education is not lack of effort or policy documents, but rather lack of continuity, coordination and legally protected national direction.

To achieve this, he explained that it would require amending the Universal Basic Education Act to extend compulsory education as a national responsibility, even as he called for a clear, compelling, long-term national vision for education, one that is not owned by a government, a party or a minister, but by the nation itself.

Otto disclosed this while delivering the University of Lagos (UNILAG) 56th Convocation Lecture, titled: “Maximising Nigeria’s Demographic Dividend Through Urgent Education Reform for Global Competitiveness in the 21st Century.” In his lecture, he said that “the Child Rights Act must move from intention to full enforcement. The girl- child deserves equal rights, protection, and opportunity everywhere in Nigeria, not in theory but in practice.”

Added to this, Otto said there was also the need to reposition teaching as Nigeria’s most elite profession since the future of a nation does not first sit in parliament or boardrooms, but sits in a primary-one classroom, listening to the voice that stands in front of it.

He said: “First, we should elevate teaching to a four-year professional degree aligned with global best practices that include strong pedagogy, high entry requirements, supervised classroom residency, licensing and above-average pay.

“Secondly, there is also the need to gradually phase out the Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) by transitioning all Colleges of Education into degree-awarding Universities of Education offering Bachelor’s degrees in Education and Bachelor’s degrees in Teaching as the minimum qualification for entry into the teaching profession.”

On the need for fully integrated data-driven governance in education, the guest speaker said one of Nigeria’s fundamental challenges is that we do not know or give ourselves real time to plan effectively with the country making use of weak, fragmented, and outdated data for policy making.

Hence, Otto said the country needs a National Education Identity Number (NEDIN), which he described as a lifelong, education number issued to every child at birth or early childhood, securely derived from the NIN without revealing it.

While explaining further that the NIN remains the protected root identity, while NEDIN becomes the education-facing reference, he said: “With NEDIN, every child’s enrolment, attendance, learning outcomes, transitions, and completion become traceable, planning becomes accurate, funding becomes fair and dropouts become visible.”

According to him, this is how the country can harmonise data without compromising privacy or national security, and to achieve data harmonisation, all schools, public and private should be digitally registered in a harmonised national system jointly implemented by federal, state and local governments.

Thus, he explained that this is not about surveillance, but it is about visibility, planning and accountability in the service of children. Also, he spoke about the entry requirements into teacher education programmes in colleges of education and universities in which he called for an increase in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off score from 100 to 400 marks at least a 70 per cent cut off mark as part of moves to ensure that teaching attracts academically strong candidates.

“Besides, we should ensure that all teachers are registered with the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), and lastly it is important to raise the reputation of the teaching profession by giving teachers the maximum social respect,” he added.

On curriculum, Otto urged the policymakers to standardise and recolonise the national curriculum with policy preserving indigenous languages, saying: “We must establish a single, national curriculum standard that guarantees every child in Nigeria learns the same core skills, values, and competencies, regardless of location.”